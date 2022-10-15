Neelakurinji flowers: Kallipara Hills in Kerala witnesses ‘rare phenomenon', know why it happens only once in 12 years

Picture: keralatourism.org

These days Kallipara Hills in Kerala's Idukki district are witnessing a rare phenomenon that is attracting a huge number of tourists to the forested mountains. In a phenomenon that occurs once every 12 years, Kallipara Hills in Kerala's Idukki district is blossoming with the rare blue and purplish hue of the Neelakurinji flowers also known as Strobilanthes Kunthiana.

Neelakurinji flowers also known as Kurinji flowers, have bloomed in Kerala's Idukki after 12 years. Neelakurinji is a rare purple-blue coloured flower. “Neela” in Malayalam means “blue” and kurinji refers to flowers.

All you need to know

When the flower finally blossoms every twelve years, the plain-looking Kallipara hills come to life. It continues to grow after that in the hearts of those who admire its grace and stunning beauty.

Strobilanthes Kunthiana, also known as Neelakurinji and Kurinji in Malayalam and Tamil. In the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, a Neelakurinji shrub grows in the Shola forests.

These Neelakurinji blooms are the source of the name of the Nilgiris Hills, also known as the Blue Mountains.

Tourism:

This year, Neelakurinji flowers have blossomed in the Kallipara Hills, which is one-and-a-half kilometers away from Kallippara in Santhanpara Gram panchayat, on the Munnar-Kumali State Highway. It is urged that visitors refrain from bringing plastic since access to the Kallipara Hills is only permitted until 4.30 pm.

Due to the rising number of tourists, panchayat has decided to impose strict security measures. In order to prevent damage to plants and flowers, warning boards have been put in addition to 24-hour surveillance. A fine will be imposed if flowers are plucked or destroyed, district officials said.

According to Kerala tourism, one can view this great sight in Munnar from Kovilur, Kadavari, Rajamala, and Eravikulam National Park. Eravikulam is incidentally home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, hosting a majority of the remaining population of the species on the planet.

Neelakurinji variety

According to statistics, there are more than 40 different varieties of neelakurinji in India, and these flowers are indigenous to the Western Ghats' Shola Forest. And there are about 30 locations in the Western Ghats where these blooms grow. The spot where the flowers bloomed this year witnessed the flowering 12 years ago.