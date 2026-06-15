How 822-vote party became Parliament’s 5th largest force overnight? NCPI-TMC rebel merger explained

Led by unknown leaders, tucked in an unknown location, the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) suddenly became the fifth largest political party in the Lok Sabha with 20 MPs. The party, the rebel TMC leader and the Anti-Defection Law are explained here.

An unknown Howrah-registered political entity run by a husband-wife duo in their small two-room flat in a little-known lane hit the headlines after 20 TMC rebel MPs joined it. The TMC rebels under the leadership of MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They formally informed him about the merger of their group with the National Citizens' Party of India. With the stroke of a pen, the party that had received fewer votes than the NOTA suddenly became the fifth-largest party in the Parliament. Analysts believe that the merger was executed to avoid the legal complications and the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law.

Anti-Defection Law

According to the Anti-Defection Law, enshrined in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the MLAs and the MPs would be disqualified as members of their respective house if they give up their seats, voluntarily quit their party or vote against the direction issued by the party. However, they will not be disqualified if at least two-thirds of the legislators in the legislature party merge with another party. Neither they nor the members of the party they join would be disqualified.

(TMC Rebels Join NCPI. AI-generated infographic.)

The Supreme Court, in the landmark Kihoto Hollohan case, gave the ruling that the decision of the speaker in this matter may be challenged in court for review. It was said that since the speaker belongs to a political party, he may be biased and delay the disqualification process. It is believed that the TMC rebels apprehended that if they remained in an independent bloc, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction could move the court, and their efforts to break away from their party might be delayed. In an attempt to avoid the legal battle, they decided to merge their faction with the NCPI.

রাজ্য রাজনীতি , কত রকমভাবে কত মানুষের জ্ঞানচক্ষু খুলে দিতে পারে...!



ইন্টারনেটে প্রতীকটা প্রথম দেখলাম। ভাবলাম , আমার মতো হয়তো আরও অনেকেই থাকতে পারেন যারা রাজনীতির জ্ঞানবৃক্ষের NCPI নামক ফলটির স্বাদ থেকে এর আগে বঞ্চিত ছিলেন।



অতএব হে বঙ্গবাসী, এ দলের প্রতীক প্রথম দর্শনের অনুভূতি… pic.twitter.com/2U49fVCexw — Sange Suman (@IamSumanDe) June 14, 2026

What is NCPI?

The NCPI was registered in Howrah, a suburban area of Kolkata, in 2023. The Election Commission of India recognised the party as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP) on January 20, 2023, weeks ahead of the Tripura Assembly Elections. With the announced objective of representing deprived tribal communities in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) region, it contested for two seats, lost all and received a donation of Rs 1.13 lakh. While the NCPI candidate from Chawmanu got 536 votes, the one from Kailashahar received 286, thus the party garnered 822 votes in total. Uttiya Kundu is the president, and Sheuli Kundu is the treasurer of the party. Jehangir Ali, the NCPI candidate from Kailashahar, told NDTV, "We were contacted to be candidates by Sheuli Kundu, who came from Kolkata during the 2023 elections. After the polls, they shut shop and went back. We also lost contact with them."

TMC Rebels

The TMC rebels, like many times MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, once the heart throb of Bengal, June Malia and the actress who emerged as the most popular leader after Mamata Banerjee, Sayoni Ghosh, have joined the party that has polled a total of 822 votes so far. Sayoni arrived at New Delhi Airport with goggles on her eyes to hide her identity. Once she became famous by declaring that she was not a "chaddha and would never become a chaddhi", the Mamana Banerjee aide decided to slip away from the press.