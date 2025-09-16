Add DNA as a Preferred Source
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre? How can India handle this challenge?

In the wake of the Arab Spring, Saudi Arabia announced the formation of a 34-nation Islamic alliance against terrorism. Amid the Yemen conflict and the rise of ISIS, Egypt proposed the idea of an Islamic defence bloc at the Arab League Summit in Sharm El Sheikh in 2015.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre? How can India handle this challenge?
Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Qatar.
A NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries? After Islamic nations had met in the Qatari capital of Doha in the aftermath of Israel's attack on Hamas leaders there, this question popped up.  Though these countries failed to reach a consensus on the issue of minimal action against the Jewish state, a common defence shield for Muslim nations became the centre of discussion. Pakistan is the only Muslim country to openly possess nuclear weapons. It can become the fulcrum of any such organization, if it takes a concrete shape in the near future. 

Pakistan at helm of Muslim NATO?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was present at the meeting. He called for a joint task force against Israel. Another militarily strong Muslim country, Turkey, was represented by its President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who emphasized an "economic squeezing of Israel." Batting for a NATO-style collective security framework, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said that "the security and stability of any Arab or Islamic country is an integral part of our collective security."

Idea of Islamic defence bloc dates back to 2015

However, the idea of an Islamic defence bloc is not new. In the wake of the Arab Spring, Saudi Arabia announced the formation of a 34-nation Islamic alliance against terrorism. Amid the Yemen conflict and the rise of ISIS, Egypt proposed the idea of an Islamic defence bloc at the Arab League Summit in Sharm el-Sheik in 2015. The plan, which had no takers till now, gained momentum after Israel's airstrike on Doha. Five low-ranking Hamas members and a Qatari security person were killed in the Israeli attack on Doha.

Egypt offers 20,000 troops

Expressing concerns over the attack, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emphasized his country's status as home to the Arab world's largest military with more than 4.5 lakh active personnel. If media reports are to be believed, Cairo has offered to contribute 20,000 troops initially, with the headquarters of the "Arab NATO" in Cairo. It has also reportedly offered the services of an Egyptian four-star general as the inaugural commander. He also proposed that the force would rotate leadership among the 22 Arab League members. It will have the land, air, naval, and commando units, alongside integrated training and logistics.

Security challenge for India

Though India has friendly relations with most of the Muslim and Arab countries, including Egypt and Qatar, it should be apprehensive of the nefarious designs of Pakistan. Analysts believe that Islamabad may turn the Muslim NATO against India with its nuclear arsenal and blackmail it on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Though New Delhi may use its relations with countries like Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, the six Gulf Cooperation Countries, and others, it will become an unnecessary headache for the country. 

