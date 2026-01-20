FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Seven sisters in focus: Why Bangladesh’s China outreach near Siliguri is red flag for India

Bangladesh’s move to take a Chinese envoy near the Siliguri Corridor has triggered concern in India amid provocative remarks on the Northeast and growing China ties.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Seven sisters in focus: Why Bangladesh’s China outreach near Siliguri is red flag for India
Siliguri Corridor or Chicken's Neck. (Representative Image)
In what may be called a deliberate attempt to provoke India on the issue of its seven states of North East, collectively called the "seven sisters", Bangladesh took a Chinese envoy to a Teesta project area located close to the Siliguri corridor or Chicken’s Neck. The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen to the project area in Rangpur’s Tepamadhupur Taluk Shahbazpur. Bangladesh’s water resources advisor, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, accompanied the envoy. Later, in a damage control attempt, the government said that Yao Wen’s visit focused on a technical assessment for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project.

India-Bangladesh Relations

The interim government said in a statement, "Discussions included Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project and proposed Bangladesh–China Friendship Hospital." It added, "In this context, the Chinese ambassador informed that he would visit the Teesta project area, and reiterated China’s commitment to completing the ongoing technical assessment expeditiously."

(Syeda Rezwana Hasan with Yao Ben.)

Analysts believe the apparently normal visit have deeper meaning considering the earlier comments on the seven sisters by the politicians, government officials and advisors, including the chief advisor. On his March 26-29 visit to China, Muhammad Yunus said that Northeast India is “landlocked”, and Dhaka was the “only guardian of the ocean for all this region”. Talking to a journalist, he said, "The seven states of eastern India, known as the Seven Sisters, are a landlocked region. They have no direct access to the ocean." The Nobel laureate economist added, "We are the only guardians of the ocean for this entire region. This opens up a huge opportunity. It could become an extension of the Chinese economy — build things, produce things, market things, bring goods to China and export them to the rest of the world."

Siliguri Corridor, Chicken’s Neck

Similarly, Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, a former head of the Bangladesh Rifles, made a provocative remark most brazenly. He took to social media and wrote in a post on Facebook, "If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North East India. In this regard, I think it is necessary to start a discussion on a joint military system with China."

The "Chicken's Neck" is a stretch of land around the city of Siliguri in West Bengal, India. About 20–22 kilometres at the narrowest section, this geopolitical and geoeconomic corridor connects the seven states of northeast India to the rest of India. Nepal and Bangladesh lie on each side of the corridor, and Bhutan is situated at the northern end of the corridor. Considering the vulnerability of the area, India is mulling the idea of building railway lines through Jogbani in Bihar. This line would enter Biratnagar in Nepal and then connect with New Mal Junction in West Bengal.

