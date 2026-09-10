Modi-Xi Meet at BRICS 2026: Why may India-China business deal not happen?

Why is an India-China business deal involving investment, technology transfer and partnership in manufacturing not likely to happen when PM Narendra Modi meets President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi? Explained here.

All eyes are set on the proposed Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral talks to be held on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 11 to September 12, 2026. While a diplomatic thaw is on the cards, a business deal involving investment, large-scale market access, or a comprehensive economic framework is unlikely to see the light of day. The two estranged neighbours have moved on since the Galwan skirmishes, when the troops on both sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were killed in hand-to-hand combat on June 15, 2020. However, the business rivalry has intensified; the trade imbalance has increased, and India has become more dependent on China.

India-China Ties

Both sides have talked about managing the differences, treating each other as partners rather than rivals and increasing cooperation. However, both sides have been more focused on optics and theatrics than on making a breakthrough in resolving the simmering differences. Both sides have maintained peace and tranquillity across the LAC and praised each other for one reason or another. However, diplomatic progress has not translated into business deals. Strict scrutiny of Chinese investment, delayed visa clearance for businessmen, and strict conditions on imports of equipment and technology continue to throw a spanner.

There is a huge trade gap. While bilateral trade reached to a record high of $151.1 billion in 2025-26, the trade gap widened to $112.16 billion. India generally imports intermediate products, APIs, electronics, machinery and components while exporting cheap, lower-value products. China treats India as a market to dump its surplus production capacity, while New Delhi seeks technology transfer, manufacturing partnership and reduced dependence.

India-China trade

India removed, in March this year, some of the restrictions imposed on Chinese investment post Galwan clashes in 2020 to attract Chinese companies in the sectors of solar cells, electronics and capital goods.

It is likely to announce faster approval of joint ventures between companies of the two countries.

New Delhi has approved the joint venture between Dixon Technologies and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo Mobiles.

However, peeved at increased scrutiny, Chinese auto giants BYD and Great Wall Motors have scrapped their investment plans in India.

India refused to approve linkage of Ant Group's payment platform Alipay to its payment system.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office is likely to begin an investigation into alleged irregularities committed by smartphone maker Xiaomi.

The Chinese company has claimed to have complied with all local laws.

India claims that the Chinese government has asked its companies not to sell critical technology and infrastructure to India.

They have been asked not to sell port ​equipment, solar panels and mobile manufacturing equipment.

Chinese customs stopped equipment and components needed in key sectors such ⁠as solar energy, electronics and infrastructure development in India.

Massive boring machines required for infrastructure projects in India were held up for a year by Chinese authorities.

China's foreign ministry has claimed to issue visas ​for "Indian nationals who have a genuine need to visit China", many Indian businessmen have complained of not getting visas on time.

Will PM Modi and President Xi Jinping be able to remove these bottlenecks? Analysts believe they may not. A comprehensive business deal that may reset the business relations between the two countries needs many issues to be addressed. It needs many such meetings at the middle level, and these meetings are not likely to take place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. It will take months, if not years, and the resolve to sink differences and reset the ties.