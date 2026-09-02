Why Modi-Putin meeting at SCO matters more than S-400: China, Pakistan and India's balancing act

Why is the Modi-Putin meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek more important than it meets the eye? Why was this meeting more than the Ukraine War, S-440, S-500 or Su-57? Explained here.

All eyes were set on the Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. Though the Indian prime minister apparently urged the Russian president to end the Ukraine war, there was no policy shift. Earlier too, he told the Kremlin chief that it was not the time to wage war. Many important things occurred behind the curtain in Bishkek. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, trade and defence cooperation.

India-Russia Defence Ties

Russia offered five more batteries of the S-400 air defence system after it emerged as a saviour and the main defence bulwark for India during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Moscow is ready to sell the highly sophisticated air defence system S-500 or Prometheus. The defence shield has been designed to track, intercept and destroy ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.

An S-500 can simultaneously engage up to 10 ballistic hypersonic targets flying at up to a maximum of 7 km/s and target up to an altitude of 200km.

However, its abilities have not been tested in a real war theatre.

India will have to pay $6-7 billion to Russia for five batteries of the defence shield.

Russia has agreed to technology transfer, and two out of five squadrons could be manufactured in India.

Moscow has also offered joint production and support facilities, besides 280 additional interceptor missiles to boost stockpiles.

(Russia-made S-400.)

Su-57 to India?

Vladimir Putin has also offered the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Su-57 to India, along with its technology.

Su-57 is equipped with advanced avionics and sensor fusion for air superiority and strike missions.

However, India is cautious because it is working on AMCA or Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

India is also working on Tejas Mk1A/Mk2 , 4.5‑generation fighters to bridge gaps.

India may not be dependent on S-400 as it is working on Project Kusha, which can be described as an indigenous long‑range air defence system. It is designed to engage aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missile threats.

S-400 vs S-500

All eyes were set on the Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. Though the Indian prime minister apparently urged the Russian president to end the Ukraine war, there was no policy shift. Earlier too, he told the Kremlin chief that it was not the time to wage war. Many important things occurred behind the curtain in Bishkek. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, trade and defence cooperation.

Russia offered five more batteries of the S-400 air defence system after it emerged as a saviour and the main defence bulwark for India during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Moscow is ready to sell the highly sophisticated air defence system S-500 or Prometheus. The defence shield has been designed to track, intercept and destroy ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.

An S-500 can simultaneously engage up to 10 ballistic hypersonic targets flying at up to a maximum of 7 km/s and target up to an altitude of 200km.

However, its abilities have not been tested in a real war theatre.

India will have to pay $6-7 billion to Russia for five batteries of the defence shield.

Russia has agreed to technology transfer, and two out of five squadrons could be manufactured in India.

Moscow has also offered joint production and support facilities, besides 280 additional interceptor missiles to boost stockpiles.

(Russia has offered the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Su-57 to India.)

Su-57, AMCA

Vladimir Putin has also offered the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Su-57 to India, along with its technology.

Su-57 is equipped with advanced avionics and sensor fusion for air superiority and strike missions.

However, India is cautious because it is working on AMCA or Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

India is also working on Tejas Mk1A/Mk2, 4.5‑generation fighters to bridge gaps.

India may not be dependent on the S-400 as it is working on Project Kusha, which can be described as an indigenous long‑range air defence system. It is designed to engage aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missile threats.

Modi-Putin Talks: Geopolitical Realities

The meeting taking place between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin has special geopolitical significance amid changing South Asian security dynamics. Analysts believe that Russia has been inching towards Pakistan in response to India's growing closeness with the US. In a world where China is emerging as a superpower and challenging the US hegemony or Pax Americana, Washington needs India more than ever before. It has engaged India in a big way, increasing technological, defence and trade cooperation and paying more attention to its geopolitical requirements. It is believed that the US wants to use India to counter its arch rival China.

(Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif were also present at the SCO Summit in Bishkek.)

India seems to serve US interests by becoming an important partner of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which has the sole objective of containing Beijing in its backyard of the South China Sea. India is also working in close cooperation with Washington in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is spreading its footprints across the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. India can not ignore the increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean and its String of Pearls strategy, under which Beijing is circling India from all sides by constructing ports in its neighbourhood.

China has become an all-weather friend of Pakistan. If Russia joins the duo, it will be a dangerous situation for India, which it can not allow to grow. New Delhi has to stop Russia from coming closer to Pakistan at all costs. It is a major challenge for the South Block mandarins to strike a balance between a superpower and an old and time-tested friend. Modi-Putin meeting should be viewed in this perspective.