Explained: Why is Narendra Modi betting big on Norway, other Nordic countries? Can it attract investment of $100 billion?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Norway visit has a bigger geopolitical and economic message for India and the world. New Delhi has turned to Nordic nations for investment, sustainability and strategic cooperation. Details here.

Why has Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Norway, a country that has no strong presence in geopolitics or business interest in India? How can the Nordic country help India? Can it assist India in defence preparedness, semiconductor development, technology transfer or AI? Analysts believe New Delhi eyes long-term cooperation, massive investment, and a big boost in exports using it as a gateway to the Nordic and Scandinavian states.

India-Norway relations

The Indian strategy and deep interest became evident when the India-Norway Business and Research Summit was attended by CEOs of more than 50 companies. It was also attended by more than 250 participants from the Norwegian and Indian business and research communities. While PM Modi praised the business leaders of the Nordic state for increasing bilateral trade and showing interest in investments in India under the provisions of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA, the businessmen presented that they wanted more clarity on economic conditions in India and the investment ecosystem. He urged the stakeholders of the two countries to take more steps so that the investment target under the TEPA could reach $100 billion. He also expressed hope that these potential investments may create about one million jobs in India.

(India-Norway Relations At Crossroads. AI-generated image.)

Political observers believe Norway eyes the massive green energy market of India, and they want to do business with Indian corporate houses that work in the fields of solar energy, green hydrogen, and other renewable energy sources. PM Modi used this opportunity and invited the Norwegian business community to forge partnerships with Indian companies and make investments in the green and blue economy.

India EFTA deal

New Delhi signed last year a business deal with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The intergovernmental trade organization consists of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. With this agreement, India can have access to the markets of Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, which are integrated with the European Union via the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement. Though Switzerland is not an EEA member, it has a series of bilateral agreements with the EU. New Delhi aims to attract foreign direct investment worth $100 billion that can create approximately one million direct jobs in India over 15 years.

Sibi George, Secretary (West), from the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized the substantive growth achieved in the bilateral relations and pointed out the significance of the Green Strategic Partnership between the countries. He also expressed hope that the partnership in the green and blue economy would attract more investment, create employment opportunities, achieve sustainable energy goals, and boost energy security for India.

After meeting Narendra Modi in Oslo, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that India and Norway have differences, but they must unite against countries that "weaponize" diplomacy, trade, and technology. Before concluding the meeting, PM Modi discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as clean energy, trade, sustainability, and digitalization. He held separate meetings with his counterparts from Iceland, Finland, and Denmark.