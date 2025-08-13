Twitter
Narendra Modi may assure Donald Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved when two leaders meet on sidelines of UNGA

PM Narendra Modi is most likely to use the UNGA meeting to sit down with Donald Trump on the sidelines and assure him on narrowing the trade deficit as well as reducing dependence on Russia for defence equipment. However, most vexatious issues may remain unresolved. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 02:07 PM IST

US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi in the White House. (File Image)

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits New York to attend the 80th UN General Assembly meeting in September, he will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss bilateral issues, including business ties. After India adopted a policy of not retaliating against the additional 25% tariff for buying Russian oil, it was evident that it was treading cautiously. It was clear that New Delhi would avoid confrontation with the US and try to salvage as many concessions as possible without compromising on its core business interests. 

Will PM Modi reassure Donald Trump on trade deficit?

It became evident immediately after Donald Trump had imposed a secondary tariff of 25% for buying crude oil and military hardware from Moscow. The government rejected media reports that the defence procurement from the US has been put on hold. At the same time, it did not announce its intention of a fresh purchase of arms and ammunition from Russia. Analysts believe Modi is most likely to assure the US president in his one-to-one talks that India would buy military hardware, including missiles, military drones, and fighter jets from the country to narrow the trade deficit. Washington had a trade deficit of $46 billion with India in the Financial Year 2024. 

Will India stop buying Russian Oil?

PM Narendra Modi may also assure Donald Trump to stop buying Russian oil. Days before the US imposed the additional tariff, state-run oil refineries had already stopped issuing fresh orders to Moscow to send a signal to Washington. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum announced their decision not to buy Russian oil from the open market for now. Private companies like Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Nayara Energy have not issued fresh orders, despite facing reduced output due to European Union sanctions. PM Modi may also assure his friend of buying more crude oil and shell oil from the US. Thus, Narendra Modi is most likely to assure Donald Trump to narrow the trade deficit and reduce India's defence dependence on onMoscow. 

Will India open farm sector?

However, experts feel the most difficult part of the talks may be the US insistence on more access to the farm sector. While India has indicated it will buy soybean oil, canola oil, soybeans, apples, almonds and pistachios, chicken, and dairy products, it has denied entry of wheat, corn, cotton, and non-vegetarian milk. The GM food is the most vexatious point, and India cannot allow it. It is possible that the Modi-Trump meeting may not go into the nitty-gritty of the deal, leaving it to the officials, while agreeing on a template for the talks and the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).  

