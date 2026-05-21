How did PM Narendra Modi's 'Melody' chocolate gift to Giorgia Meloni become new tool of India-Italy diplomacy?

Not a simple packet of cheap chocolates! What does Narendra Modi’s gift of "Melody" reveal about the new age of digital and personal diplomacy? From the Colosseum visit to a chocolate gift, India and Italy deepen cultural bonding. Explained here.



Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift of "Melody" chocolates to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni become a tool of diplomacy? How has it added sweetness to the increasing bonhomie between the two countries? Has it emerged as an example of soft-power diplomacy blended with internet culture and personal diplomacy? These are important questions arising amid the relationship between India and Italy, moving beyond trade and defence. These have entered into the domain of civilisational and cultural diplomacy. India and Italy are nations with ancient civilizations with strong artistic traditions. Their relations date back to the days of the Indus Valley Civilisation in India, when the two countries had a robust trading partnership. Silk, cotton, linen, and spices from India were in great demand in Rome.

India Italy soft power diplomacy

The two countries claim, and rightly, to be the custodians of ancient heritage. While Italy boasts of carrying the legacy of the Roman Empire, Renaissance art, architecture, opera, and design, India promotes yoga, spirituality, Ayurveda, and classical dance. Roman Renaissance artistes Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Donato Bramante have been quite popular and respectable artistes in India, while Italians respectfully accept the contribution of India to science in the form of zero, the decimal system, and medical science; they respect Aryabhata, Charak, Kanad, and other Indian scientists. In modern times, the two countries have developed cooperation in archaeology, cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and restoration projects.

Concluding a very productive visit to Italy. My discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covered a wide range of sectors. A key outcome of the visit was our decision to elevate India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, which will add new momentum to our… pic.twitter.com/3zjtt6uVeL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

Soft power is more important in modern-day diplomacy than before. It refers to the ability of the countries to influence one another and build long-term partnerships through culture, history, education, cuisine, fashion, art, religion, tourism, cinema, and people-to-people contact. Soft power plays a significant role in modern-day diplomacy as the days of military or economic coercion are over.

India-Italy cultural relations

Italy continues to attract India in other ways. It has global influence in automobiles, luxury fashion, furniture, cuisine, and industrial design. At the same time, Italians are attracted to India's textile traditions, handicrafts, and craftsmanship. Besides, Italian universities attract thousands of Indian students every year as they go there to pursue their higher education in fashion technology, architecture, automotive engineering, restoration studies, and design. Italian food, like pizza, pasta, desserts, and olive oil, has become immensely popular in India.

(India-Italy chocolate diplomacy. AI-generated image.)

The apparently simple incident of gifting a packet of cheap Melody chocolates to the Italian prime minister shows the bonhomie shared by the two leaders. Earlier, the word "Melody" was used as a hashtag by Giorgia Meloni when she met her Indian counterpart. She added "Melo" of her name to "dy" of her counterpart's. It became quite popular. However, when Modi gifted a packet of the chocolates with the same name to her, it was not a simple gift. It symbolizes the personal bonding and the chemistry between the two leaders. The way they went to a dinner and visited the iconic Colosseum reflects the soft power of the chocolate that has become a symbol of diplomacy.