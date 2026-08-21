Did Narendra Modi sing all 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram as Gujarat CM? What the evidence shows

Did Narendra Modi sing the full version of Vande Mataram, with all six stanzas, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat? Fact check done here.

Did Narendra Modi sing the full version of Vande Mataram when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat? After Home Minister Amit Shah called the Congress Party "anti-national" and involved in "appeasement politics" for deciding to sing only the first two paragraphs of the national song, this question has become significant. An additional dimension and political importance were attached to it when Rajya Sabha member and famous advocate Kapil Sibal asked this question. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post, " Did BJP in private or official functions sing all stanzas since 1950? Modiji as Gujarat CM? PM Vajpayee?"

Vande Mataram Controversy

The BJP launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress Party, as President Nitin Nabin called it, the "new Muslim League". He wrote in a post on X, "The Congress has now formalised its insult into a resolution. Its working committee has decided that only the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' will be sung at Congress forums. When, just a few days ago, this same insult had been exposed in the conduct of an individual, the Congress had dismissed it as a coincidence. Today, that very insult has become the Congress's policy."

(Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi campaigns in 2014.)

Amit Shah continued the rant as he said, "The Congress Working Committee has taken an astonishing and anti-national decision. Following their 1937 resolution, they have decided to sing only two stanzas of the great song Vande Mataram." He added, "I want to remind the entire country that in 1937, the Congress, for the sake of Muslim appeasement, laid the foundation for the partition of the country by breaking Vande Mataram into two parts."

Narendra Modi: Vande Mataram

Before calling others anti-national for not singing all six stanzas of the national song, did Narendra Modi do it when he was the chief minister of Gujarat? However, there is no explicit evidence that the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi sang the full version of the national song, with all six stanzas, at any of the government programmes he attended. As there is no evidence, we can safely say that this is not established, and it can not be said that Modi sang the full version of Vande Mataram when he was the chief minister. There is evidence of his participation in the rendition of the full version of the song during the celebration of the song’s composition in 2025 and the Independence Day celebration in 2026. In a nutshell, there is no documented and verifiable instance of Modi singing the full six-stanza version of the national song at any official event, rally, school function, or government ceremony during that period.

(Full version of Vande Mataram.)

Full version of Vande Mataram at election rallies?

Participating in an election rally in Rapur village of Kutch district in Gujarat in April 2004, the then CM Narendra Modi challenged the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi to sing Vande Mataram.

However, there is no evidence suggesting that he himself sang the song in its full version at that rally.

Modi raised the slogans, "Bharat Mata Ki Jay" and "Vande Mataram" at the end of his speech at many election meetings during the Gujarat Assembly Election in 2013-14, when he was still the chief minister of the state.

However, there is no evidence showing that he also sang the national song in full version.

Full version of Vande Mataram in Gujarat Assembly?

There is no recorded video or official communication from Gujarat Assembly proceedings or government communication showing that the full version of the national song was sung at any of the meetings of the house or any of the government departments.

Vibrant Gujarat?

There is no evidence to suggest that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung at the Vibrant Gujarat programme in 2017.

A classical dance on the theme of Vande Mataram was performed at a felicitation by the Vande Mataram Foundation in 2017, but there is no reference to Modi singing the song.

In a nutshell, there is no publicly verifiable record of Narendra Modi singing the full six‑stanza “Vande Mataram” at any documented events during 2001 to 2014, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

However, there is recorded evidence of PM Modi participating in the rendition of the full version of the national song during the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the song.