Modi-Trump Meeting In Manila: 5 Big issues India-US may discuss, from China to trade deal

What will Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discuss when they meet in the Philippines' capital, Manila, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit?

What will Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss with US President Donald Trump when the two leaders meet in Manila on the sidelines of the 23rd summit of the Association of South East Nations (ASEAN)? PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend a Quad leaders’ summit. Though diplomats from both sides have confirmed a Quad leaders' meeting, not a separate bilateral one, discussion of certain bilateral issues cannot be ruled out. The Quad meeting will be one, as it will bring the top leaders of Japan, India, the Philippines and the US together after two years. It will also be the first such meeting in which Donald Trump would participate. But what about the India-US bilateral meeting?

India-US Ties

Analysts believe Trump will meet PM Modi behind the scenes, away from the media glare, but the two sides will certainly meet. India has emerged as one of the main players in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue at a time when China has asserted itself and emphasised its claim on the entire South China Sea. Trump and Modi are most likely to discuss the issue and assert the two countries ' presence in the Indo-Pacific region. India views the Quad as a diplomatic and maritime security platform, not aimed at any individual country. But the four-nation bloc is considered worldwide as an Asian NATO and an organisation to contain China in its own backyard. Analysts believe that New Delhi and Washington may discuss ways to work together to tackle their common rival.

India-US trade deal

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) has been hanging fire for quite some time despite many rounds of talks. Commerce Minister Piyush Goel as well as Foreign Minister S Jaishankar have claimed that the two countries have agreed on most of the issues, and only a few stumbling blocks are to be discussed and sorted out. However, the so-called remaining sticking points prove to be enigmatic, and no one knows when and how they would be resolved. PM Modi and Donald Trump are most likely to discuss these issues and resolve the thorny issues.

Analysts also believe that the Trump administration may use the tariffs as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from India and take advantage in the BTA. Though the US has slashed the tariffs on Indian exports to the basic rate of 18% and waived the 25% punitive tariffs for buying Russian crude, Washington may increase the rates on certain items. The heads of the governments of the two states may discuss this issue and strike a balance.

Semicon 2.0

PM Modi and Donald Trump may discuss cooperation in semiconductors and the technology related to it. After entering the semiconductor field late, India introduced a promotion policy and came out with Semicon 2.0. Under this strategy, India offered a package of initiatives worth Rs 1,27,500 crore. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has come out with plans to develop an end-to-end domestic chip ecosystem in the country. PM Modi and Donald Trump are likely to discuss the issue of cooperation in this field.

India-Pakistan Defence Cooperation

The US president may also discuss the defence cooperation plans with the Indian prime minister. After Washington chose New Delhi as its ally due to the changing geopolitical dynamics and the emerging roles of India in Asia Pacific and the Indo-Pacific regions, the two countries embarked on deep defence cooperation. Soon, the US became the second largest source of arms and ammunition for India, and dependence on Russia decreased considerably. Analysts believe that the two leaders may discuss how to increase it amid Trump getting cosier to Islamabad.