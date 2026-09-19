Full Circle In Nandigram: Movement that made Mamata Banerjee now helps pull her down

Nandigram, which helped Mamata Banerjee overthrow the Left Front government in West Bengal, has left her without a candidate. Everything is happening under Suvendu Adhikari, who was once her close confidante. Explained here.

It can be summed up as a bizarre vendetta in Bengal. It is ironic also because Nandigram, which catapulted Mamata Banerjee to the Writers' Building, has also pulled her down from her zenith. While Nandigram depicts the rise of the TMC and fall of the CPI(M), it also shows the fall of the TMC and the rise of the BJP in West Bengal. The West Bengal Police arrested Nandigram's Congress candidate Milan Pradhan within hours of Mamata Banerjee's declaration of support for him in a case filed 19 years ago. Ironically, present Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ran the movement that attracted Pradhan.

West Bengal Politics: Nandigram by-poll

All the hullabaloo is centred around the October 6 by-polls for which Congress has announced not to withdraw Pradhan, who has announced not to pull out come what may. The West Bengal Police arrested Pradhan on Friday from a Chandipur hotel in Purba Medinipur district. They also took into custody another Congress leader, Subhashish Bhattacharya, for allegedly preventing police from apprehending Pradhan.

(Mian Pradhan, Congress candidate for Nandigram bypoll.)

A senior police officer told PTI, "Pradhan was arrested in connection with four cases registered in 2007... Those cases are related to rioting, murder and criminal intimidation." A day before the Nandigram veteran is produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Haldia, the police officer said, "The cases include three registered at Nandigram police station and one at Khejuri police station... Those were registered under sections of the IPC and Arms Act." Pradhan has been named in at least 12 cases linked to the Nandigram land movement, led by Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari



However, State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar has questioned the police on the timing of the arrest. He said, "We got to know that he had been held for a murder case, but we have no clear idea about it. Milan was among those leaders who were at the forefront of the Nandigram movement, and he was booked under several cases. But why was he arrested today?"

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal has accused the police of putting pressure on Pradhan to withdraw from the polls and offering to drop all cases if he pulled out. He claimed, "The candidate explicitly told us, 'Even if you kill me, I will not withdraw.' I feel proud of that candidate." He added, "We will turn Nandigram into a national issue. Make no mistake about it."

(Mamata Banerjee with Suvendu Adhikari.)

West Bengal Politics

Sarkar told media persons, "The police have not given any reason for Pradhan's arrest. This is quite surprising. When the model code of conduct is in force, and the administration of that particular seat (Nandigram) is under the EC, how can the police arrest a candidate?"

The case itself is a bizarre example of the politics of vendetta in West Bengal. Nandigram launched a massive movement that turned the tide against the apparently invincible Left Front government, helping Mamata Banerjee make an image of a crusader against all kinds of wrongs and ultimately helping her overthrow the 34-year rule. Now, Mamata Banerjee is left without a candidate, and the person she has supported may pull out under pressure. Worse, all this is happening under the leadership of the person who was once her close confidante. Mamata Banerjee's Man Friday has become her nemesis.