From 2007 allies to 2026 rivals- How Nandigram became do-or-die battle for Mamata and Suvendu

Hours after Ex-CM Mamata Banerjee announced her support for the Congress candidate from Nandigram, Milan Pradhan, police arrested him. Explained here.

Why has the Nandigram Assembly by-poll, scheduled for October 6, 2026, become so important for both Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari that they have pulled all the stops? Why has the Chief Minister become so desperate that his police have arrested Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the case that has been hanging in the balance since 2007? After ignoring him for the last 19 years, the West Bengal Police swung into action immediately after the former chief minister announced her support for him and nabbed him within hours. Congress named Pradhan as its candidate for Nandigram on September 11, Mamata Banerjee announced her support for him on September 18, and the police arrested him on the same day.

Nandigram bypoll: Milan Pradhan arrest

Milan Pradhan is not new to the politics in Nandigram, situated in Purba Medinipur. He was associated with the anti-government movement launched by the Bhumi Uchchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) in 2007. The movement was launched to protest against the state government's move to acquire 10,000 acres of fertile agricultural land. The government wanted to allot the land for a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to build a massive chemical industrial complex, funded by the Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group. The cadres of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) allegedly joined the authorities and the police in getting the land, sometimes forcibly.

(Milan Pradhan, Congress candidate from Nandigram)

At least 14 people were killed, and 70 others wounded when violence erupted in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee and her All India Trinamool Congress Party joined the movement; they raised the slogan of "Ma Mati Manush" (Mother, Motherland and People). Banerjee established the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC), and Suvendu Adhikari emerged as its undisputed leader and her close confidante. They blocked the entire area from January to March 2007, stopped the police from entering, and many FIRs were registered against them at the Nandigram and Khejuri police stations alleging arson and looting.

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari is considered the undisputed strongman of the entire Purba Medinipur and Pashimi Medinipur; he rules the roost. His father, Sisir Adhikari, a former Union Minister of State for Rural Development, was an MP from Kaanthi from 2009 to 2024. His brother, Soumendu Adhikari, represents that constituency. His brother, Divyendu Adhikari is an MLA from the Egra constituency. All of them were in the TMC and have shifted to the BJP. Suvendu defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021, when she was the chief minister.

(Suvendu Adhikari was once a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee.)

Naturally, Suvendu Adhikari must protect his political citadel and win all the elections there. The seat is also important for the opposition, as it will be the litmus test for them. The by-poll may indicate what doe the people of the state think about the government and the ruling party. This is why the Congress chose its trusted leader, who knows the area well and commands the respect of the people. In an attempt to avoid the split of the opposition votes and to showcase unity, Mamata Banerjee backed the Congress candidate.

However, the police arrested him immediately after the former chief minister announced her support. It shows the politics of vendetta, being practised by Adhikari and the BJP. Ironically, Suvendu Adhikari was the leader of the movement that led to violence, and the police arrested his fellow politician.