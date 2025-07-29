Myths busted on Naga Panchami: Do snakes drink milk? Do they have diamonds? Do 'ichhadhari nagas' exist?

If a snake is thirsty and dehydrated for a long time, it can drink milk only to keep its body hydrated. Snakes primarily keep themselves hydrated through the prey they consume or from water sources.

Snakes are offered milk on Naga Panchami with the belief that they are fond of milk, and those providing milk to snakes may be blessed. However, the fact remains that snakes don't drink milk. Being carnivorous, they are physiologically not equipped to process lactose, the sugar found in milk. Their digestive systems are designed to process meat and bones, not lactose. However, if a snake is thirsty and dehydrated for a long time, it can drink milk only to keep its body hydrated. Snakes primarily keep themselves hydrated through the prey they consume or from water sources.

Why do people offer snake milk on Naga Panchami?

According to Hindu mythology, when the gods and demons churned the ocean to obtain 'amrita' or the nectar of immortality, Vasuki, the great snake god, served as the churning rope. Since then, serpents have become revered in the Hindu religion and tradition. People offer milk to snakes on Naga Panchami as a gesture of gratitude, and it is also done as a form of devotion, seeking protection and blessings from these revered creatures.

Why milk?

Milk is considered pure, pious, and suitable for offering to the gods to pay devotion and seek blessings. It is offered to snakes to show devotion and seek blessings and protection.

Myth 2: Snakes have diamonds?

Like us, snakes are made of muscles and bones. They don't have a diamond or any other precious stone, metal, or anything like this in their body. They don't possess diamonds in their heads; they cannot vomit diamonds either.

Myth 3: Snakes keep photos in their eyes, avenge

No. Snakes can't take photographs of anything; their brains are not developed to keep memories for long. They don't avenge the death of their partner as shown in movies. Snakes don't chase their enemies for miles. Snakes can chase only their prey, and that too for a short distance, not miles.

Myth 4: Snakes can dance

Snakes never dance; they can replicate the movement if they feel threatened. They don't have ears; they cannot hear music. However, snakes can understand vibrations. When snake charmers play music, these serpents feel threatened; they get apprehended, and they want to escape the vibrations. It is interpreted as their dance.

Myth 5: Snakes have multiple heads

Snakes don't have multiple heads unless they have a genetic deformity. They may have two heads due to some genetic issues, and it is common in reptiles. 'Ichhadhari naga,' or the snake that assumes shape as it wishes, does not exist anywhere in the world, contrary to what is depicted in movies. Also, most of the snakes are not venomous. There are 270 snake species in India, and only 60 are venomous.