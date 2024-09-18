Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Meet woman who became first female fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet, she was also the first to...

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

8 superfoods to reduce blood pressure

Diabetes: 8 foods to lower your blood sugar levels

Diabetes: 8 foods to lower your blood sugar levels

6 NASA images show final moments of dying star

6 NASA images show final moments of dying star

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का �शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet actress who played 30 minute role in a superhit film, used to charge Rs 40 lakh, has now increased her fees to Rs..

Meet actress who played 30 minute role in a superhit film, used to charge Rs 40 lakh, has now increased her fees to Rs..

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

This actress started working at 10, did over 2500 films, was widowed at 38, tragically died due to..

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

Mobile phones are considered too risky, shown by the 1996 incident when Yahya Ayyash, a Hamas bomb-maker, was killed after his phone exploded.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Thousands of people were injured in Lebanon after pagers used by the armed group Hezbollah exploded almost at the same time across the country on Tuesday, 17th September.

At least nine people have died, and around 2,800 were injured, many seriously.

It's not clear how this attack, which seems to be very sophisticated, happened. Hezbollah blames Israel for the incident, but Israeli officials have not commented yet.

The explosions started in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and in several other places across the country at around 3:45 PM local time (5:15 PM IST) on Tuesday, 17th September.

Witnesses said they saw smoke rising from people's pockets, followed by small explosions that sounded like fireworks and gunshots.

A CCTV clip showed what looked like an explosion in a man's pocket while he was at a shop counter, according to a BBC report.

According to Reuters, explosions kept happening for about an hour after the first blasts.

Shortly after, many people started going to hospitals throughout Lebanon, with witnesses describing chaotic scenes.

What caused the pagers to explode?

Experts quickly expressed surprise at the size of Tuesday's attack, noting that Hezbollah is known for its strong security measures.

Remote battery overheating?

Some suggested a hack might have caused the pager batteries to overheat and explode, which would be a new occurrence. If a lithium battery overheats, it can start a process called thermal runaway.

Thermal runaway is when a battery overheats uncontrollably, causing a rapid increase in temperature that can lead to fire or explosion.

However, many experts believe this is unlikely, as the explosion footage doesn't match what happens when batteries overheat.

However, triggering that reaction in many offline devices is very complicated. These attacks usually focus on software. Hardware attacks are rarer because they need physical access to the device.

An analyst said you’d need a bug in the pager that makes it overheat under certain conditions, likely caused by altered code added to the device.

Pagers compromised in transit?

Some experts suggest it’s more likely that a supply chain attack occurred, where the pagers were tampered with during manufacturing or shipping.

Supply chain attacks are becoming a bigger worry in cybersecurity. These attacks happen when hackers tamper with products during development or shipping. Recently, there have been several major incidents caused this way.

If this was a supply chain attack, it would have required a big operation to secretly alter the pagers.

Explosives Hidden in Pagers ?

A former British Army munitions expert, speaking anonymously to the BBC, said the devices might have contained 10 to 20 grams of military-grade explosive hidden in a fake electronic part.

The expert explained that this could be triggered by a signal, like an alphanumeric text message.

Why does Hezbollah rely on pagers?

Hezbollah uses pagers as a simple way to communicate and avoid being tracked by Israel.

A pager is a wireless device that displays text or voice messages sent via telephone through a central operator.

Unlike mobile phones, pagers use radio waves. An operator sends a message through radio frequency, which is unique to the recipient’s device, instead of using the internet.

Pagers use simple technology and physical hardware, making them harder to monitor. This makes them popular with groups like Hezbollah, where mobility and security are crucial.

Mobile phones are considered too risky, shown by the 1996 incident when Yahya Ayyash, a Hamas bomb-maker, was killed after his phone exploded.

A Hezbollah member told the AP news agency that the pagers were a new brand they hadn't used before.

Emily Harding, a former CIA analyst, told the BBC that the security breach was highly embarrassing for Hezbollah.She said that such a big breach is not only dangerous but will also make them question their whole security setup.

I expect they’ll carry out a thorough internal investigation, which might distract them from any conflict with Israel.

Why didn’t the same explosions happen in Gaza?

Hamza Attar from King’s College London told Al-Jazeera that they can't use the same method in Gaza because Hamas is more cyber-aware than Hezbollah.

He said Hamas is very skilled in telecommunications and puts a lot of effort into encrypting their communications.

He said Hamas doesn’t use phones or cellphones. They have their own network and internet for communication and don’t need anything above ground.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

When will government conduct national census? Union Minister Amit Shah reveals..

When will government conduct national census? Union Minister Amit Shah reveals..

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

'I will meet PM Modi next week': Former US President Donald Trump

'I will meet PM Modi next week': Former US President Donald Trump

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Not Iron Man, Spider-Man, Superman, Deadpool, Wolverine; this superhero is first to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Not Iron Man, Spider-Man, Superman, Deadpool, Wolverine; this superhero is first to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

8 secret wonders near Goa for wanderlust

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

Lunar Eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around the world

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

COVID XEC variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

This actress got married at 15, worked as teacher, entered Bollywood for her children after divorce; then became first..

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement