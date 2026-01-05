Mustafizur Rahman row triggers IPL 2026 Ban in Bangladesh, how much could BCCI and BCB lose?

Bangladesh has banned IPL 2026 broadcasts after KKR released Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI’s instruction. The blackout risks major revenue, sponsorship, and brand losses for BCCI and BCB.

How much may the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) lose due to the ban on broadcasting of the IPL matches in Bangladesh? The IPL 2026 got a severe blow as Dhaka imposed an indefinite ban on the broadcast of the matches in the country. Dhaka took this extreme decision following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s instruction to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release medium pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladeshi player known for his "cutter" was bought by the Kolkata franchisee for Rs9.20 crore, equivalent to Bangladeshi Taka 12.49 crore. He was released after some Hindutva forces, including the Shiv Sena, opposed his inclusion at a time when Islamists had been attacking Hindus.

Consequently, there will be a complete, though indefinite, ban on airing IPL 2026 matches and all related promotional content across TV and digital platforms in Bangladesh. The BCCI sold its IPL broadcast and digital rights for the 2023-27 cycle for $6.2 billion or Rs 48,390 crore. The IPL has proved itself to be a cash cow for the BCCI and earned Rs5,761 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

However, Bangladesh is a smaller market compared to the UK and India, which generate the bigger part of revenue. However, it is not yet clear how much money comes from this South Asian cricket-loving country. T Sports and Gazi TV are the television channels that have been awarded the broadcast historically. However, how much they have paid is not in the public domain. Certainly, it is much below the revenue of the Indian territory, about Rs 23,000 crore. Sources say, the broadcast rights in Bangladesh might have generated tens of crores or hundreds of crores of rupees. The BCCI has lost an estimated amount of Rs 100 crore to Rs 125 crore for each of the cancelled IPL matches, however, it included all revenue, not only those coming from Bangladesh.

However, there are other kinds of losses that the BCCI will have to suffer besides the broadcast rights. It will lose the loss of advertising and sponsorship income tied to Bangladeshi viewership. The BCCI will have to suffer the brand and fan engagement losses in a country where hundreds of thousands of people watch cricket matches on television. Besides, India will risk the diplomatic and future broadcast contracts.

Similarly, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will also have to suffer massive economic losses at a time when the country is going through economic hardships. Its main sources of revenue are ICC distributions, domestic matches, sponsorships, and the IPL broadcast revenue. The income coming from the broadcast rights is not known. Besides, the BCB will also lose licensing revenue from broadcasters, who might have paid for IPL content. It will also suffer the loss of advertising and sponsorship income tied to IPL viewership in Bangladesh. It could have boosted BCB’s commercial revenue indirectly.