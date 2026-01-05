Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?

The exclusion of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL 2026 has triggered a political firestorm in Bangladesh, with senior government advisors and opposition Islamists accusing India of disrespect and demanding relocation of T20 World Cup matches scheduled in Indian cities.

How may Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from the IPL 2026 embolden the Islamist forces of Bangladesh? How may it help the South Asian country move further away from India and become more aggressive? Will it create more problems for New Delhi, which is watching the rise of anti-India sentiments helplessly? The issue is most likely to spill over the cricket field and spread across Bangladesh, much to the benefit of the anti-India parties like the NCP and radical forces like Jamaat-e-Islami.

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exclusion

Hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise to release Mustafizur Rahman from his contract, Asif Nazrul, an advisor to the interim Bangladesh government, came down heavily on the issue. He directed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to formally request that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shift matches in the T20 Cricket World Cup to a neutral location, such as Sri Lanka. He asked if India can not provide security to one player, how can it guarantee the security of the entire team, support staff, and others accompanying the team. The BCB accepted his dictates and wrote to the ICC demanding it shift its matches out of India. Bangladesh was scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

India-Bangladesh cricket dispute

Worse, Nazrul Islam emphasised that Dhaka can not accept humiliation and declared that "the days of slavery are over", hinting at the Sheikh Hasina regime. Upping the ante against India, the sports advisor said, "I have requested the Information and Broadcasting Adviser to stop broadcasting of the IPL tournament in Bangladesh. We will not accept any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers and Bangladesh under any circumstances. The days of slavery are over."

BCB demands ICC shift matches

Explaining the reason, he said, "Some extremist Hindutva political parties and religious groups have been opposing for some days the inclusion of Mustafizur Rahman into the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The chief priest of Ujjain's Rinmukteshwar Mahadev temple has threatened to destroy the pitch if the Bangladeshi player joins the IPL."

Nazrul Islam is not the only politician in Bangladesh to take up the issue. It has become the main point in the political discourse in the South Asian Muslim country. Cultural advisor to the interim government, Mostafa Saharyar Farooqui, said, "Whatever has happened on the inclusion of Mustafizur Rahman into the IPL is condemnable. The citizens of Bangladesh have watched the politics of hate and they are pained." Echoing the sentiments, Information and Broadcasting advisor Sayeda Rezwana Hasnan said, "It would have been much better had we been able to confine sports to sports; unfortunately, politics has been brought to sports." She further added that "sitting silently would not help, we have to reply to it."

T20 World Cup relocation demand

This development has come at a time when anti-India sentiments are escalating in Bangladesh, with the Islamists at the centre of power. Earlier, student leader Hasnat Abdullah went to the extent of threatening India to dismember it and separate the seven states of the northeast, called the 'seven sisters.' He said, "If Bangladesh is destabilised, the fire of resistance will spread beyond borders. Since you are housing those who destabilise us, we will give refuge to the separatists of the Seven Sisters too.” Later, the interim government distanced itself from his statement and said that it was his personal view.

Islamist parties Bangladesh

Violent protests against India, including stone-pelting at the Indian assistant high commission in Chittagong, have taken place. Besides, a group of men marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The campaign to boycott Indian products on social media platforms is widespread. Minorities, particularly Hindus, have been attacked across the country. The anti-India protests increased and went out of control after the killing of Osman Hadi, who had been at the forefront of the anti-India campaign.

The analysts believe these may help the Islamist forces, who may exploit the Mustafizur Rahman issue and rake up anti-India sentiments. The general elections will be held in Bangladesh on February 12, 2026, and the anti-India rhetoric may be used for further polarisation. The Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP) and Jamaat-e-Islami joined eight other smaller Islamic and rightist parties to contest the Bangladesh Election 2026. They are most likely to escalate anti-India sentiments and the latest issue may help them.