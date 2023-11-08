Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

Can you guess in which country, Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was born in? Read below to know the answer.

Noted Indian entrepreneur and the country's richest man, Mukesh Ambani needs no introduction. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of Rs 7.6 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani is the son of entrepreneur Dhirubhai Ambani who laid the foundation for Reliance in 1966. And now, the third generation of the Ambani's have taken over the business.

Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, into a Gujarati family and has been a prominent figure in India's business ecosystem. While there is not much about him that is hidden from the world but there is one thing about Mukesh Ambani that not many people know.

Do you know in which the business giant was born? Many of us might think that it should be India but in fact, Mukesh Ambani was born out of the country in a foreign land.

Mukesh Ambani was born in the British Crown colony of Aden, present-day Yemen.

After his birth, the Ambani family lived in Yemen for a brief period of time and in 1958, Dhirubhai Ambani decided to move back to India. They shifted to Mumbai and lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Buleshwar, Mumbai until the 1970s.

Mukesh Ambani went to the Hill Grange High School at Peddar Road, Mumbai and studied chemical engineering at the Institute of Chemical Technology. He later went to Stanford University to pursue an MBA but withdrew in 1980 to join his father in business.

Many of you may also not know that Mukesh Ambani loves street food such as sev puri and chaats. Hence, his family, specially his wife Nita Ambani have to keep a strict vigil on him to prevent him from unwanted eating.

