Explainer

MP Elections 2023 explained: 30 seats in 9 districts bordering UP, BJP swept Vindhya in 2018 but no guarantee in 2023

MP's Vindhya region has a history of evolving electoral politics that has also seen voters backing candidates from a wide range of ideologies and parties.

Latest News

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

The Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh is divided into 30 constituencies across 9 districts. The region bordering Uttar Pradesh was swept by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the MP Assembly Elections 2018. However, a similar result is not guaranteed this time for the ruling party. This is because the region has a history of evolving electoral politics that has also seen voters backing candidates from a wide range of ideologies and parties, from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to communist leaders.

Congress, which saw a disappointing return of just 6 seats to BJP’s 24 is hopeful of improvement. The Aam Aadmi Party is also looking at the region optimistically as it attempts to open its account in MP.

Vindha gave Mayawati-led BSP its first Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh in 1991. The party will be looking to grab a share of the region. But the list of parties in the fray in Vindhya doesn’t stop here. A new political party Vindhya Janata Party which has been started by former BJP and SP legislator Narayan Tripathi is contesting the 2023 MP Assembly Elections from the region. 

Elections in MP’s Vindhya region: History and what’s happening in Vindhya 2023?

The voters of the region have a history of being influenced by socialist movements and voting for a wide range of political ideologies. 

Bordering BJP-led UP, Vindhya has 9 districts of eastern MP -  Rewa, Shahdol, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur, Umaria and the recently created Maihar and Mauganj. They together comprise 30 assembly constituencies. The region has 30 assembly seats out of the total 230-member MP Assembly. Polling in MP will be conducted on November 17 and counting will be done on December 3. 

Post-independence, the region's voter base was divided majorly among Congress which had the vote of the upper class while socialist movement influenced the vote of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), tribals and Dalits. The socialist hold waned by the 1990s as voters made a significant shift towards the Congress before BJP began to gain stronghold post 1993. In fact, several BJP leaders in Vindhya have socialist or Congress roots. 

What parties are predicting for themselves in 2023?

BJP: 24-25 seats, says BJP’s MP media cell co-incharge Anil Patel hailing from Vindhya, confident that the party will repeat 2018 performance. In a bid to strengthen its position, the BJP has fielded two sitting Lok Sabha MPs in Vindhya in the assembly polls – Riti Pathak from Sidhi and Ganesh Singh from Satna.

Congress: Up to 22 seats, says State Congress general secretary Gurmeet Singh Mangu who is hopeful of anti-incumbency playing a role as he foresees a direct contest between the Congress and BJP in Vindhya. 

AAP is focusing on Vidhya to make inroads into the MP Assembly. 17 of its 70 candidates announced so far for MP Assembly Polls 2023 are in Vindhya. AAP CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have together visited the region twice to campaign for the elections. 

Remarkable electoral results in Vindhya

- AAP’s state unit chief Rani Agrawal won first mayoral seat in MP from Singrauli in 2022. She is contesting the 2023 Assembly Elections from Singrauli constituency. 

- Vindhya’s Rewa Lok Sabha constituency has elected BSP MPs three times - Bheem Singh Patel in 1991, Budhasen Patel in 1996, Deoraj Singh Patel in 2009. 

- BSP has won Gurh assembly seat twice in 1993 and 1998, Mauganj thrice in a row from 1993 to 2003. The party grabbed a giant killing win against former Congress Union Minister Arjun Singh from Satna Lok Sabha seat in 1996.

- Ramlakhan Sharma won the Sirmour assembly seat in Rewa district twice on Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket in 1993 and 2003 and after winning on Janata Dal ticket in 1990. CPI bagged Gurh in 1990.

 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

