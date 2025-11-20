More dangerous than believed: How Delhi’s air quality is triggering type 2 diabetes?

With Delhi’s PM2.5 levels far exceeding WHO limits, experts warn that air pollution is driving a silent diabetes epidemic in India, affecting millions and worsening co-morbidities like obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Long before Delhi's air pollution crossed the threshold of 'severe' and the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged past 400, a study conducted by the reputed health magazine, The Lancet, had found that the air pollution, primarily from PM2.5 particles, increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. The research conducted in the southern city of Chennai and the national capital of Delhi also found that inhaling air with high amounts of PM2.5 particles can lead to high blood sugar levels and increased type 2 diabetes incidence. The PM2.5 level in Delhi is many times worse than recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and poses serious health risks like respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, too.

PM2.5 particles

Two years ago, the average annual PM2.5 levels in Delhi were 82-100 μg/m³, while in Chennai it was 30-40 μg/m³. It was many times higher than the WHO limit of 5 5μg/m3. India’s national air quality standards in 2023 were 40 μg/m³. The current real-time PM2.5 level in New Delhi is 368 µg/m³. It can be gauged how the problem might have increased.

Lancet study on air pollution

In its study that began in 2010, The Lancet also found that India’s diabetes prevalence is much higher than previous estimations. It also showed a higher number of diabetics in urban than rural India. The researchers also found that one month of exposure to PM2.5 led to higher levels of blood sugar, and prolonged exposure of one year or more led to an increased risk of diabetes. It was found in the study that for every 10μg/m3 increase in annual average PM2.5 level in Delhi and Chennai, the risk for diabetes increased by 22%.

Talking to the Guardian, Siddhartha Mandal, lead investigator of the study and a researcher at the Centre for Chronic Disease Control, Delhi, said, "Given the pathophysiology of Indians – low BMI with a high proportion of fat—we are more prone to diabetes than the western population." Echoing the sentiments, Dr V Mohan, chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and one of the authors of the paper, said, "Until now, we had assumed that diet, obesity, and physical exercise were some of the factors explaining why urban Indians had a higher prevalence of diabetes than rural Indians." He added, "This study is an eye-opener because now we have found a new cause for diabetes that is pollution."

Type 2 diabetes in India

If media reports are to be believed, approximately 42.5% of Delhi's population has diabetes, though an exact current number is unavailable. In another study, it was found that a high diabetic population suffers from comorbidities like hypothyroidism and obesity. According to a rough estimate, about 77 million people in India above the age of 18 years are suffering from type 2 diabetes. Besides, nearly 25 million Indians are prediabetic, people at a higher risk of developing diabetes in the near future.

Air pollution health risks

Medical experts have said that when pollutants like PM2.5 or sulfur dioxide are inhaled, they enter the bloodstream and cause an inflammatory response. Besides, the chronic inflammation can damage the cells responsible for insulin production and make it harder for the body to utilise insulin effectively. The PSRI hospital has found in its study that air pollution can impact diabetes in four possible ways.

Continuous exposure to polluted air increases insulin resistance, which makes blood sugar control more challenging for people with Type 1 diabetes. Secondly, high levels of air pollution induce oxidative stress, which is harmful to blood vessels. It can increase the risk of cardiovascular complications in people with diabetes. It has also been found that air pollution can disturb the body’s normal metabolic functions and lead to increased blood glucose levels.