DNA Explainer: Moonlighting can have tax implications, here’s how

The topic of moonlighting has gained attention recently and prompted a range of reactions, notably in the IT industry. Moonlighting refers to working a second job while remaining employed by a company. The second job is typically taken without the employer's knowledge, therefore the income from moonlighting might result in complicated tax situations that the taxpayer needs to be aware of.

Moonlighting employees have been warned by the Revenue Tax (IT) authorities that it may have some tax repercussions despite the fact that such assignments or occupations can provide additional income.

For instance, both employers will take into account the basic deduction of 50,000 and 80C deductions to determine the tax obligation if the side income is received as salary. Both employers will also take into account the basic exemption threshold and the tax bracket based on the employees' individual earnings. This can cause each employer's TDS deduction to be less than the taxpayer's overall tax liability.

Also Read: Delhi pollution: Air quality 'severe' for 3rd straight day, check list of most polluted areas) Moonlighting income may be received as professional fees as well. The taxpayer may claim business expenses for their profession or business, such as meeting costs, travel costs, laptop depreciation, etc., and deduct them from the professional fees reported for tax. (

According to Section 194C of the Income Tax Act, any individual who gives a fee to a residential individual for carrying out contract work must deduct TDS.

If the TDS deduction is taking place as per the Section 194C IT Act then it should be done “at the time of credit of such sum to the account of the contractor or at the time of payment thereof in cash or by the issue of a cheque or draft or by any other mode, whichever is earlier".”

Under Section 194J of the Act, any person who is paying fees to any resident person for specified services, then TDS is required to be deducted when the amount of payment in a year exceeds Rs. 30,000/- at the rate of 10%.

When the total amount of the payments surpasses 1 lakh in a fiscal year, TDS must also be withheld.

The amount charged as a royalty, professional services fee, technical service fee, or non-compete fee in accordance with Section 28(VA) of the Income Tax Act is included in the payments made here.

Employees who get additional income are urged by the tax authorities to report it on their tax returns and pay any associated taxes.