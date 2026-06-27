India’s Bay of Bengal Worry: China’s entry into Bangladesh’s Mongla Port threatens security, tightens 'String of Pearls'

Bangladesh's invitation to China to develop its Mongla Port in the Bay of Bengal has triggered a strategic debate. Here is why it matters for India, China’s BRI ambitions and regional security.

At a time when India and Bangladesh are inching towards each other and trying to improve the ties and put them back where they were till July 2025, Dhaka has awarded the controversial Mongla Port project to China, putting the security of India at risk. Though New Delhi has been associated with the controversial project since 2015, the Muhammad Yunus-led Interim government cancelled the contract after assuming office in August 2025.

In what may be called the tightening of the "String of Pearls", the project may allow Beijing to keep hold in the Bay of Bengal, only a few nautical miles away from the Indian waters. It is an irony that earlier, the opposition parties in Bangladesh had accused India of helping the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) win the election in the absence of Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League, and now the same party has taken the step that may jeopardise the security of New Delhi.

Mongla Port's strategic importance

The second most important and busiest Bangladeshi seaport after the Port of Chittagong, the Mongla Port is located at Mongla upazila, Bagerhat district, Khulna division. Its strategic significance can be understood by the fact that the port is located only 130 kilometres or 70 nautical miles from the maritime border of India in the northern Bay of Bengal. The nearest Indian land border is located in Satkhira in the Khulna region, only 80 km away. And Chinese ships, submarines, frigates and their military personnel may be there now.

(India has been associated with the Mongla Port since 2015.)

Mongla is much more important for both of the countries from a business and navigation perspective than it appears.

For Bangladesh:

The Port of Mongla is a key driving force for industrial growth, exports and employment generation.

Its development and modernisation will help Bangladesh's long-term infrastructure development and strengthen connectivity.

It will give Dhaka a foothold in the Bay of Bengal.

However, the port is equally important for India as well because

It will give India an alternative trade route to its northeastern states.

The Port of Mongla will boost connectivity under the Neighbourhood First and Act East policies

It will also support regional trade through the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Initiative, which is a sub-regional economic and connectivity alliance.

(Port of Mongla: Strategic Location.)

China: String of Pearls strategy

However, the biggest beneficiary from a geopolitical perspective will be China.

China will have a way to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Malacca and use this route for its international trade.

Beijing will also be able to establish a transport channel from its landlocked southwestern provinces, such as Yunnan, directly to the Indian Ocean. It will reduce its vulnerability Southeast Asian chokepoints.

Beijing will build the seaport under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

It will expand China's Maritime Silk Road and strengthen its regional trade and connectivity network.

However, the most important part is the Chinese presence in the Bay of Bengal and the strengthening of its "String of Pearls" strategy.

The Chinese strategy is to have its military bases in the Indian Ocean from Sri Lanka and Myanmar to the Horn of Africa to counter the US influence.

The Port of Mongla will be an important pearl in this strategic string.

(String of Pearls.)

India: Maritime security

However, it may also be detrimental to Indian security for the following reasons: