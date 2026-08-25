Modi-Xi Jinping meeting after 7 years: Will China offer India a big trade deal despite border tensions?

Days before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits India, the government relaxed FDI rules, allowing 10% stakes for companies in the countries that share land borders. Will China bite the bullet and declare major trade concessions to India? Explained here.

What may be the subjects of discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on September 12-13 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi? After National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's two-day visit to China, beginning August 24, it has become clear that for the two countries, the visit will be more about bilateral talks than the bloc's meeting. Doval has met Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister and Politburo member of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC). He is most likely to meet Chinese Vice President Han Zheng today, Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between the two leaders in seven years.

BRICS Summit 2026

The meeting will be interesting as the bilateral ties derailed in 2020 after the People's Liberation Army of China intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh, refused to vacate, and a war-like situation emerged, with both of the armies sending troops and arms and ammunition along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A delegation of about 400 officials is most likely to accompany the Chinese president. Such a large delegation will be required to discuss many issues, ranging from trade and investment to border disputes, in a thorough manner. The two sides may use this opportunity to explore ​the ways to expand the relationship while putting the long-standing differences over the border and regional security issues on the back burner.

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting

Confirming the visit of a big delegation, the Chinese Foreign ‌Ministry ⁠said in a statement, "China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation, and supports India, the current chair, in successfully hosting this year's BRICS summit." Beijing is attaching more importance to the BRICS Summit in India, as is clear from the fact that Xi Jinping skipped the last summit held in Brazil in 2025.

Analysts believe that trade and investment should be the most important issues to be discussed at the delegation-level talks. With surplus capacity and a lot of money in the coffers, China is the most natural source for investment and technology for India's manufacturing sector. In an attempt to lure Chinese investors, New Delhi recently relaxed its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules for countries sharing a land border. It allowed non-controlling minority investments of up to 10% through the automatic route without prior government approval. The government amended the 2020 COVID-era rule that required prior clearance for ownership from bordering countries.

India-China trade

Using this avenue, China may invest in sectors like smartphones, electric vehicles, solar cells, electronics and communication and pharmaceuticals. These are the sectors where India is heavily dependent on Chinese imports. India-China bilateral trade reached $151.10 billion in the financial year 2025-26. While India exported products worth $19.47 billion, it imported Chinese wares worth $131.63 billion, resulting in a record-high trade deficit of $112.16 billion. It is a matter of grave concern for India, and Beijing must take some corrective measures. Geopolitical expert Ait Bansal told DNA India, "Both India and Pakistan put trade barriers on each other during the past seven years. More than 400 people must be in the Chinese delegation. This is the first time that such a large delegation is visiting India. Such a big delegation will not return without a solid and concrete outcome." He continued, "There should be some big announcements on trade."

Analysts believe that border management and geopolitical ground realities can not be pushed under the carpet for long. Both sides are most likely to take up the vexatious issues as well and try to discuss them so that the tensions should be minimised. Assistant Professor at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Tridivesh Singh Maini told DNA India, "This is Xi's first India visit in seven years - the first after the Galwan crisis - and the symbolic importance can not be denied. Since PM Modi's meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan and his first visit to China in seven years for the SCO Summit in 2025, there has been forward movement on certain issues."

India-China Ties

Emphasising the question of the South China Sea and the Quad, Amit Bansal said, "Geopolitical realities will be discussed. Beijing will certainly try to counter the four-nation bloc that has been formed to contain China." Echoing the sentiments, Maini said, "While Xi's visit is important and both New Delhi and Beijing can not ignore the changing global situation, it is important to be realistic in terms of expectations. Apart from bilateral differences, China's growing clout in South Asia is something which India can not ignore."