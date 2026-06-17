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Modi-Trump G7 Meeting: Will PM Modi raise killing of Indian sailors, Russian oil tariffs, and trade issues?

PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump may discuss Indian sailors’ deaths in a US strike, Strait of Hormuz security, Russian oil tariffs, India-US trade deal, farm access and H-1B visa concerns during their G7 meeting.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

Modi-Trump G7 Meeting: Will PM Modi raise killing of Indian sailors, Russian oil tariffs, and trade issues?
Narendra Modi with Donald Trump at G-7. (image: ANI)
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What may figure in the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in France? Will the prime minister raise the issues of the killing of three Indian seafarers and multiple attacks on vessels under the tricolour or heading to India? Will he also raise the issue of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and Indian concerns on farm access?  Will he also ask him to extend the waiver of the punitive additional tariffs on buying Russian crude oil? Will the issue of the H 1B Visa also be taken up by the two leaders? 

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump G7 meeting

In what may be called a sheer coincidence, days before the G-7 Summit, three Indian sailors were killed in a US attack. The US Central Command fired missiles at a Palau-flagged merchant vessel with 24 Indian crew members on board. Three were killed. After trying to downplay the tragic event in which three lives were lost, MEA summoned a US diplomat and handed him a letter of protest. However, the worst came when Foreign Minister  S Jaishankar called his counterpart Marco Rubio, who, instead of expressing regret over the tragedy, defended the attack. He bluntly told Jaishankar that any violation of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz won't be tolerated. 

(PM Narendra Modi at G-7 Summit in France.)

PM Modi hinted at his displeasure over the killing of the Indian sailors while speaking at the G-7 meeting. He said, "We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have adversely affected the global economy." He added, "Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear." Will he raise this issue and demand an explanation from his "friend Donald" when he meets him?

(Modi-Trump Meeting At G-7 Summit. (AI-generated infographic.)

 India-US trade deal

In what may be called a bold statement, PM Modi expressed concern over the "trust deficit". He said that the misuse of trade and technology for narrow national interests has created a "trust deficit" in global affairs. He emphasised a new era of international solidarity based on transparency rather than transactional ties.  It is important to note that the Donald Trump administration imposed an additional punitive tariff of 25% on Indian products for buying Russian crude oil, and accused it of profiteering on the Russia-Ukraine war and supporting Moscow's war machine. However, the US did not take this step against China despite Beijing being the biggest buyer of Russian oil. Trump's step was seen as a tool to put pressure on India and use trade as a weapon to hit it. Will PM Modi raise the issue of trust deficit with his "friend" Donald Trump?

The talks for the India-US BTA are likely to resume this month. Despite being the world's biggest economy, the US has been putting undue pressure on India for market access. It is much more interested in gaining access to India's farm sector and selling its agricultural products like maize, soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, cotton, poultry, dairy products and GM products.  India has been opposing it, considering the impact these may have on Indian farmers. Will PM Modi raise this issue? 

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