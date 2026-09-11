Modi-Putin Meet Ahead of BRICS Summit: Will India buy S-500, Su-57 jets worth Rs 1 lakh crore?

India and Russia may sign a defence deal worth Rs 1 lakh crore when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Details here.

What will happen in the Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin talks? What will happen when Prime Minister Modi sits with the Russian president in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit? Will they discuss defence cooperation? Will there be a business deal? Will they also discuss Pakistan and China? The two sides have been preparing for the India-Russia annual dialogue, which will coincide with this year's BRICS Summit.

BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Putin Meet

Analysts believe that the most significant part of the Modi-Putin meeting will be defence cooperation. Moscow has indicated to supply more S-400 air defence systems, which proved their strength and relevance in Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when India and Pakistan clashed over the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Encouraged by the success of S-400, Russia has offered S-500 to India. Emphasising the need for S-500, defence expert Colonel Sanjeet Sirohi (Retired) told DNA India, "S-500 should be purchased not to replace S-400, but to complement it. S-500 can target hypersonic missiles and aircraft and intercept space weapons too." The air defence system of S-500 should be bought keeping in mind China, which has hypersonic missiles, aircraft and has tested space weapons.

The other most important issue to crop up during the meeting may be the fifth-generation stealth fighter Su-57. Russia has offered the Sukhoi-57 fighter jets that can fill the gap in the air. It is necessary to buy the Su-57, keeping in mind the Chinese fighters of the same genre- Chengdu J-20 and multi-role Shenyang J-35. Chengdu J-20 is a twin-engine stealth fighter with a long range and air superiority.

(S-400 Triumph)

S-400 Vs S-500

Sanjeet Sirohi told DNA India, "India needs at least 75 Su-57 fighters now to fill the gap in the air. The Indian Air Force should have 42 squadrons of fighter jets; it has only 31. Each squadron consists of 16-18 aircraft, so the IAF needs about 200 fighter aircraft now." India is working on its own indigenously developed fighter, AMCA or the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. However, it will not be ready before 2035, and the IAF can not wait that long. India has also developed its fighter jet Tejas. About 10 Tejas are active, but the rest are waiting for the engines. After the initial commitment, Washington has not yet supplied the required engines for the Indian fighter jets. Sirohi said, "A defence deal of Rs 1 lakh crore is likely to be signed between India and Russia."

(S-500 Prometheus in Russia.)

However, if India buys Russian military hardware, Washington can impose sanctions on India, invoking the clauses of CAATSA or the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. Only three countries have been put under CAATSA now; they are Iran, North Korea and Russia. The act has provisions for imposing sanctions on any country that buys military hardware from any adversary of the US. After India signed a deal with Russia for the purchase of S-400, the US Congress approved a resolution giving an exception to India. However, it was for that deal only, and Washington can choose to punish India in future.

(Su-57, fifth-generation stealth fighter jet)

Another flashpoint between the two leaders may be Moscow's relations with Pakistan. After Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, India has increased its engagement with the US, enraging Russia and China. In a counterbalancing move, Moscow increased its engagement with Pakistan. It is still inching towards Islamabad. Sanjeet Sirohi rejects any problem for India. He said, "Russia was and will always remain the most trusted friend of India. It may move closer to Pakistan for the time being, but will not forge any long-lasting ties."