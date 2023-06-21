Missing Titanic submarine: What happened to Titan submersible? Race against time for millionaire passengers

Titan submarine remains missing (Photo - Twitter/OceanGate)

The mysterious disappearance of the Titanic submarine in the Atlantic Ocean has made headlines as no contact has been made with the sea vehicle over the last day, and the race against time continues for the five passengers of the Titan submersible.

The Titan submersible held five ultra-wealthy passengers who were on the journey to the Atlantic Ocean seabed to take a tour through the wreckage of the Titanic, an iconic ship that had sunk in 1912. However, contact was lost with the submarine shortly after its deep dive.

What happened to the Titanic submarine?

The Titan submersible, which was on the tour of the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, contained five people on board, all of whom have wealthy backgrounds. However, just 1 hour 45 minutes after the deep dive of the sub, it had lost all contact with the ground staff.

A massive search operation has been launched to locate the Titan submersible, with no trace of the sea vehicle so far. The US Coast Guard was informed of this development, and the search operation was launched from Boston, Massachusetts.

The missing Titan submarine is owned by a company called OceanGate and has one pilot and four people on board, including the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush. Other people on board are billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistan’s richest man Shehzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and expert French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

While all attempts are being made to locate the submarine, no contact has been established yet. However, the search for the submarine is a race against time since the space is cramped with little to no supplies. The Titan also has just about 65 hours of oxygen left, which leaves the search parties around 2 days to search for the seacraft.

According to experts, if the submarine has sunk near the wreckage of the Titanic, it is next to impossible to rescue the occupants due to the depth of the sea and the capabilities of the US Navy ships.

