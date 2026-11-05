Trump's midterm defeat could shake up AI: Why Democrats' victory may impact Nvidia, data centres, India's $105 billion opportunity

How may the defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US midterm elections 2026 impact AI? How may it impact Nvidia, data centres, and India's $105 billion opportunity?

How may the defeat of the Republicans in the US midterm elections 2026 impact the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem? How may it impact India and its nascent AI ecosystem? Soon after the Republicans lost the majority in the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, the Dow Jones soared 1,245 points, or 2.40%, to reach 53,032. Similarly, the S&P 500 gained 1.52%, and the Nasdaq registered a gain of 1.82%. However, it is only one side of the coin, and not every stock made profits. Data centre companies, Tesla, and SpaceX fell as the Democrats made gains in Texas and Georgia. These are the states where people are angry at the construction of data centres. This sums up the story: US businesses welcomed the defeat of the Republicans, while the firms related to AI business suffered.

US midterm elections 2026: AI, Data Centres

The mood of the people and the future of AI firms in the US can be gauged by the fact that Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Governor Greg Abbott. She raised the issue of the construction of data centres during her campaign and promised an immediate pause on such projects until lawmakers introduce stronger safeguards. Her victory increased the pressure on AI infrastructure stocks, and CoreWeave fell 7%. According to Wells Fargo, Texas accounts for an estimated 27% of planned US data centre capacity.

Tech giants and their executives have come under criticism for the unregulated growth of AI, and many experts in the field have expressed concerns over it. Some of them have gone to the extent of suggesting a temporary halt to the development of AI. There has not been any significant restriction so far, but with the Democrats controlling both houses of Congress, things may change.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has sought the favour of the lawmakers and backed and praised some of them, may now face problems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said, "People should not cede control of the future to superintelligence, and that requirement should ultimately constrain AI progress."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is behind the construction of one of the biggest data centres in the US, in Shelby County, Tennessee. The issue became a political controversy with Democrat Justin Pearson winning a congressional seat in a heavily conservative district. However, the SpaceXSI chief, who has been close to US President Donald Trump, joked. He wrote, "Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time."

India AI ecosystem

Analysts believe that Democrats are vocal critics of AI and the private sector, and so now the AI sector should prepare for increased regulation and scrutiny. Democrats may oppose the unbridled growth of AI because Data centres and generative AI might lead to higher energy costs and replace workers, from the very highly skilled to those in more entry-level positions. It is also a fact that the Republican President and Congress have so far refused to address these issues.

India has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations for construction of data centres. According to HSBC Global Research, India could attract an investment of $105 billion in one year. Imports of chips alone could account for around $90 billion of the bill. Besides, there could be cooling infrastructure, electrical equipment, and annual hardware replacements.

India data centre investment

The HSBC report also says that an investment of about $30 billion is required for the development of one gigawatt of data centre capacity. It includes imports worth $21 billion. India has already received investments worth $70 billion. Tech giant Google has planned an investment of $15 billion to construct a data centre in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, other big US companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta have planned to invest tens of billions of dollars into India's digital ecosystem.

While Microsoft has announced an investment of $17.5 billion in AI-related projects, Amazon has plans to spend $35 billion on AI-driven operations. Meta will set up a large facility close to Google's proposed sites. Besides, many other projects are being undertaken by domestic conglomerates.