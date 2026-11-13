Microsoft Global Outage: Why did Outlook stop working? How were airlines in India affected?

A Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook and other cloud-based services across the world on November 12-13, 2026. It hit businesses and airlines, including those in India. Explained.

Microsoft outage has crippled its users around the world, including those in India. The failure in a critical technology service is so severe that many airlines in India were forced to cancel some of their flights and reschedule a few others. The service outage, beginning Thursday, November 12, 2026, continued the next day afternoon. It can be explained simply as a technical failure. However, the technical snag was so severe that it disrupted several seemingly unrelated services, from airlines to airports to businesses to online platforms.

Microsoft outage explained

Microsoft outage was triggered by something going wrong with the cloud-based system, Microsoft Exchange Online, that powers Microsoft's email services, including Outlook. An initial investigation carried out by Microsoft revealed that the problem began when some servers became unavailable. The remaining servers came under pressure due to this situation. Microsoft identified the technical problem as a process on affected servers responsible for establishing secure connections. Consequently, many servers stopped working properly.

This can be explained with a simple example. There are ten ticket counters at a busy railway station. Out of ten, seven stop working, and the crowd at the remaining three swells. Ultimately, these servers too stop as they could not cope with the massive crowd. Consequently, the entire ticket system collapses.

How did Microsoft outage spread?

Some servers in the infrastructure at Microsoft Exchange Online became unavailable.

Traffic was redirected to the remaining working servers, increasing their workload.

A process responsible for establishing secure connections failed at a critical point.

Microsoft users suffered greatly. Outlook users could not access mailboxes or send and receive emails.

Other connected Microsoft services were also disrupted.

Microsoft outage has not been resolved till at Friday afternoon, at the time of writing this article. The corrective steps taken by the company did not work; there was no positive result. Microsoft applied an authentication and routing configuration patch to part of its infrastructure. There is no desired result till now.

How did Microsoft outage hit India?