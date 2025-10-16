Microsoft, AWS, and Google plan China exit - will India become next tech hub?

US tech giants Microsoft, AWS, and Google are moving their key production bases out of China by the end of this year. Will India become next global tech hub?

Coming under the heat of the escalating US-China trade war and Donald Trump's threat of imposing punitive tariffs that may make China-manufactured products extremely uncompetitive, some US tech giants are mulling the idea of shifting their production base out of Asia's largest economy. Tech majors like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google are toying with the idea of moving out of China.

Microsoft's China exit

According to Nikkei Asia, Microsoft has decided to manufacture a majority of its new products, including Surface laptops and data center servers, outside of China. It may come as early as the beginning of 2026. In an attempt to reduce dependence on China, it has asked its suppliers to explore options for producing not just the final products, but also key components and assemblies abroad.

(Amazon Web Services China)

AWS production shift

Amazon Web Services has adopted a similar path by moving out its AI data servers. Though replacing some of its partners may prove to be challenging, considering long-time partnership and the quality of the products, it is considering if it can replace these Chinese suppliers.

Google's manufacturing move

Search engine giant Google is finding alternative options outside of China for its server infrastructure. It is trying to develop an ecosystem in Thailand, where it can ask its suppliers to manage everything from parts and components to assembly. So, Google has asked its suppliers to grow server production capacity in Thailand and build new facilities.

(Google office in China)

Incentives in India

Now, the most important point for India is: will they shift their bases to India? They may get inspired to move to India, considering the fact that the government has pushed its "Make in India" project, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and eased FDI norms. Similarly, ticket investments in infrastructure corridors, SEZs, and electronic manufacturing clusters are in the pipelines.

Massive demand for cloud, AI infrastructure

The second most enticing point is that India has a massive and ever-expanding demand for cloud, AI infrastructure, data centers, etc. AWS has already committed $12–13 billion by 2030 in cloud infrastructure in India. Google has announced its decision to invest heavily, $15 billion, in a new AI data centre hub in Visakhapatnam.

Logistical bottlenecks

However, there are logistical bottlenecks like infrastructure, roads, ports, and freight corridors. Besides, low productivity, delays, and inefficiencies also deter them, as these increase costs. Other negative factors, like poor power supply and unreliable utilities, exist.