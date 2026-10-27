Marco Rubio meets Jaishankar, Fadnavis in Mumbai, says India-US advancing economic, strategic priorities

Rubio met with External Affairs minister, S Jaishankar in Mumbai on October 20th. Rubio also met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and several business leaders. The US Secretary of State visited Jamnagar on October 21st.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shaking hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their meeting in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI)

US Marco Rubio, during his India visit, said that India-US were close to concluding an energy deal. He also made it clear, that the changes being made to US immigration policies were not specifically targeted at India but meant to address the lacunae in the existing immigration system.

Rubio met with External Affairs minister, S Jaishankar in Mumbai on October 20th. Rubio also met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and several business leaders. The US Secretary of State visited Jamnagar on October 21st. While commenting on his India visit in the context of the bilateral relationship he said, “Just departed India having advanced our economic and strategic priorities in the region. Continuing to build our economic partnership and energy security cooperation makes both our nations stronger”.

India-UAE non-economic ties

While speaking at the NDTV World Summit, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said that India-UAE non-oil trade had risen significantly in three years. The Minister attributed this rise to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed by both countries in February 2022.

The UAE Minister also said, “On every visit to India, I see the same thing- a relationship that has grown so wide that it has become a partnership that no longer needs a signing ceremony in order to grow”.

Muizzu’s call for revival of SAARC

Maldives President, Mohamed Muizzu visited Pakistan (October 20-22, 2026) and several important MoUs were signed in areas including defence. The Maldives President also called for the restoration of the SAARC process.

“The Maldives stands ready to consult with member countries on resuming Saarc’s work. Through sustained dialogue, trust and understanding, we can strengthen cooperation within Saarc,”.

This is the second time, this year, the Maldivian President has spoken in favour of reviving the regional platform. The SAARC process had been suspended in 2016, after the Uri terror attack. India has repeatedly stated that Pakistan had played an obstructionist role in SAARC by blocking connectivity initiatives.

Trump’s statements pertaining to Iran

US President Donald Trump warned of another round of strikes against Iran, if Tehran fails to reach an agreement. Said Trump on October 24, "We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree. If they're smart, they'll just say, let's get down to business,”

Iran-US confusing signals: Engagement or conflict?

Trump’s comments came hours after comments of a US envoy in Turkey who said that a US strike on Iran could take place “as soon as this weekend”.

Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s supreme national security council stated that if the US and Israel struck Iran again, the latter would respond by striking oil facilities, datacentres and AI facilities across the Gulf. Said Rezaei, “There can be no arrangement in which Iran’s economic lifelines come under attack while the economic architecture enabling those attacks is considered untouched and immune.”

On October 26, Trump ruled out strikes against Iran saying “there will not be a strike today”

Iran meanwhile denied claims which stated that it was willing to re-open the Strait of Hormuz in lieu of the US removing the naval blockade against Iran.

There has been talk of US striking Iran after the US mid-terms on November 3.

Badr Memorandum of Understanding

On October 21, Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar and Indonesia on Wednesday signed a new multilateral defence pact in Doha – referred to as “Badr Memorandum of Understanding”. This agreement comes two months after the signing of a defence pact – referred to as Mecca Pact -- between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan.

The Badr Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Gler, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman, and Indonesia's Deputy Defence Minister Yusuf Jauhari.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said that the new agreement would give a fillip to strategic cooperation between Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar and Indonesia.

A Turkish Defence Ministry statement while commenting on the MoU said, “By leveraging the unique military production capabilities of each country, the initiative will facilitate cooperation and integration, enhance defence industrial capacities, and enable the fulfillment of the needs of allied and friendly nations”.

While the Mecca Pact clearly states that an attack on any one of the signatory countries will be viewed as an attack on all, the Badr MoU has no such clause.

While Pakistan and Turkiye, as mentioned earlier, are part of the Mecca Pact also referred to as Islamic Nato, Badr Memorandum of Understanding which also includes Indonesia and Qatar – two important middle powers. Both share good relations with the US. Qatar hosted talks between the Trump Administration and Taliban and was designated a major non-NATO ally of the US.

India had inked two major agreements worth $630 million with Jakarta for sale of BrahMos cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles. India would be closely observing this MoU though India’s agreements with Indonesia have enough safeguards.

Conslusion

In conclusion, the timing of US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio’s was important and indicates the changes in the nature of the India-US relationship and the growing focus on business. The Badr Memorandum of Understanding is significant and is a reiteration of how Middle Powers like Qatar and Indonesia are seeking to diversify their security relations. While South Asian countries, including Maldives, are pushing for the restoration of SAARC, it is unlikely in the current geopolitical environment.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)