Manipur violence: What's the real cause of ethnic violence in the Northeastern state?

Manipur violence: What's the real cause of ethnic violence in the Northeastern state?

There have been over 150 killings in the violence-hit Manipur. Know the real reason behind the conflict between ethnic groups.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

In the month of May, the entire country was stunned when a horrific video of two women being paraded naked, raped and beaten by a mob of men in Manipur surfaced on the Internet. This gutwrenching video grabbed at attention of millions all over the country. 

Soldiers from all parts of the were immediately sent to the state to neutralise the situation.  Now, over 6 months have passed and so far over 150 people have been killed in the Manipur violence caused by a long-term rivalry between two ethnic groups. 

The situation in Manipur seemed under control for the past few months but, cases of two fresh kills have come to light in a fresh round of violence that broke in the Kangpokpi district of the Northeastern state.  To understand the root cause of the brutality in the state, let's dive into the history of the two ethnic groups of Manipur-- Meitei and Kuki-Zo. 

The root cause of Manipur violence

The dispute stems from the rivalry between the Meitei majority and the Kuki-Zo tribe which make up about 16 per cent of its popularity. The Meitei population is predominantly Hindu and lives, largely in the capital Imphal and the valleys around it. Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo community is mainly Christian and lives in scattered settlements in the state. 

There has been a longstanding dispute between the ethnic groups over land and public jobs. Things became worse over a plan to recognise the Meitei as a Scheduled Tribe (ST). The Kuki-Zo community already has ST recognition. 

The ST status for the Meitei community would mean that they would have a guaranteed quota of government jobs and college admissions. 

This was threatening to the Kuki-Zo tribe and they staged a protest and rallies quickly turned violent with the Meitei community staging counter-protests and blockades. Protesters started setting vehicles and buildings on fire. 

When the clashes began, mobs looted 3,000 weapons and 600,000 rounds of ammunition from police stations, as per PTI. 

If various media reports are to be believed, over 60,000 people had to flee from their homes and take shelter in camps in neighbouring states. 

Hundreds of houses and religious places including churches and temples were burnt to the ground and vandalised. Numerous cases of brutal sexual violence and killings were reported. Videos of unimaginable horror started feeling people's social media feeds triggering an outburst of reactions from all over India. 

Read: Explained: What is endoscopic camera that captured visuals of trapped workers in Uttarakhand tunnel?

The government has so far been able to control the situation by bringing in soldiers from other forces from all over the country and implementing an internet shutdown. 

The Indian government has deployed 40,000 soldiers, paramilitary troops and police in the region. Although the violence has been controlled in the state but it does not seem like the aggression from both the communities has reduced. 

