After Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's resignation, will 23 MPs revolt, split TMC? Can Mamata Banerjee now save Trinamool Congress from disintegration?

Why TMC's crisis could be more dangerous in Parliament than in the West Bengal Assembly? Can Mamata Banerjee survive the twin challenges of electoral defeat and internal revolt?

Mamata Banerjee, the firebrand leader of West Bengal, called "Agni Kanya", both by admirers and detractors for their own reasons, is facing the gravest crisis and the biggest political challenges of her life. After the Trinamool Congress lost the recently held West Bengal assembly election, 60 of the 80 elected MLAs deserted her, forming a parallel group called Nabo TMC Bloc. Days afterwards, she descended into yet another crisis- now many TMC MPs are most likely to quit her. The dissent and the rebellion within the party became evident when her close confidante, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, resigned from both the office of the MP and the party. The TMC's longest-serving member in the Rajya Sabha for over a decade, first struck a discordant note with the TMC when he openly criticised the party and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in the wake of the RG Kar rape and murder case. A trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the state-run medical college and hospital in 2025, and the movement soon snowballed into a major anti-government stir.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's resignation

In the resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Roy claimed that the people had "rejected the party's rampant corruption, extreme oppression of women, and its utter failure and the severe anarchy prevailing across sectors, including education, healthcare, industry, employment, and law and order." Worse, he praised Mamata's confidante-turned-main nemesis and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He wrote to Didi, "The voters have, for the first time in Bengal’s history, given the Bharatiya Janata Party a massive victory in terms of seats. The newly elected government has already begun working to implement multiple programmes for Bengal’s overall development and reconstruction, in line with its election promises."

(Mamata Banerjee during the election campaign.)

TMC crisis

However, the analysts believe, it is just the tip of the iceberg. The TMC has 29 members in the Lok Sabha, and if reports are to be believed, as many as 20 MPs have decided to jump off the sinking boat. Veteran journalist and Kolkata-based Hindi daily Mahanagar Editor Prakash Chandalia says, "Out of 29 TMC MPs, 15-17 are ready to jump the sinking boat. If the party splits and 60 MLAs part ways to sit separately in the assembly, the TMC will split in the Lok Sabha as well."

Analysts believe Suvendu Adhikari is behind all the developments within the TMC, the party he has worked for years. He, too, was sidelined by Abhishek Banerjee, and the party supremo refused to listen to him, though she made him a minister in her cabinet. Adhikari vowed to fight against Abhishek and left the party. The rest is history. He wants to finish the political life of Abhishek Banerjee.

My message to the people of Bengal and the workers of the @AITCofficial. pic.twitter.com/sbl0umM8qp — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 24, 2026

TMC Lok Sabha MPs revolt

Prakash Chandalia told DNA India, "The seeds of split in the TMC were sown by Mamata Banerjee days after the assembly results were declared. In a meeting held at her residence, she asked all the members sitting there, including some veterans, to stand up and welcome Abhishek Banerjee when he entered the room." Abhishek, her nephew and an MP from Diamond Harbour, is in his 30s and much junior to most of the TMC leaders, some of whom have worked with Didi in the Congress and held important positions.

According to some sources, as many as 23 MPs are mulling forming a bloc and making a parallel party in the house. According to the Anti-Defection Act, two-thirds of 29 MPs, or 22, are needed to split the party to evade the law. Once it happens, the TMC MPs in the Rajya Sabha may also take the plunge. The 'Agni Kanya' is standing at a crossroads; she has to move forward with caution.