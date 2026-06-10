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Will Mamata Banerjee merge TMC with Congress after crushing West Bengal Defeat?

Will Mamata Banerjee merge the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with Congress after a crushing defeat in West Bengal? Mamata-Sonia Gandhi meet creates buzz. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

Will Mamata Banerjee merge TMC with Congress after crushing West Bengal Defeat?
Mamata Banerjee, Leader, TMC (File Image)
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Licking her wounds after the ignominious defeat in the West Bengal Assembly election, will Mamata Banerjee merge Trinamool Congress with its parent party, the Indian National Congress? After breaking the party on January 1, 1998 and ruling the state the way she wished for 15 years, the political circle of the firebrand leader appears to be complete now. The girl who started her political career as a college student in her 20s and rode the political rollercoaster till recently, appears to go back from where she started the journey now at the ripe age of 72. The girl who came to the limelight first in 1976 by throwing herself in front of the car in which Jai Prakash Narayan was travelling, hit the headlines once again in 1984 when she staged a coup by defeating CPI(M) veteran Somnath Chatterjee. Enough is enough; she wants to go back to her political alma mater, the Congress. 

TMC- Congress merger

After attending the INDIA bloc meeting, Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. The rumour mill started doing overtime after she held separate talks with the Congress supremo, exactly at the time when the CID reached her Kolkata residence with an arrest warrant. Though neither side has hinted at a merger, the possibility can not be ruled out. Prakash Chandalia, Editor of the Kolkata-based  Hindi daily Mahanagar, told DNA India, "It will be a win-win situation for both the TMC and the Congress. The Congress will get a firebrand leader, grass-roots workers, while the TMC will get the much-needed support at this juncture."

Will TMC Merge With Congress? (AI-generated image.)

Mamata Banerjee has no political ideologies different from those of the Congress, be it liberal and secular values, agricultural or industrial policies. Mamata Banerjee left the Congress to chase her own political dream after clashing with the senior and seasoned leaders, who hindered her way. She quarrelled with political bigwigs from Somen Mitra to Pranab Mukherjee to ABA Gani Khan Choudhury to Subrata Mukherjee to Priya Ranjan Dasgupta and quit the party to launch her own. She accused these leaders and the Congress Party of not doing enough to dislodge the Left Front from office. She went to the extent of calling Subrata Mukherjee a watermelon (meaning red or the left supporters from inside, while green or the Congress man outside). She ultimately dislodged the Left Front and almost wiped out the Congress, presenting the space of the opposition to the BJP. The result is known to everyone. Now she wants to capture the space of the opposition with the help of the Congress Party. 

Sonia Gandhi- Mamata meeting

Can she do it? The Congress has only two MLAs in the 294-seat West Bengal assembly. However, Mamata Banerjee has lost about 62 out of 80 MLAs, and the number is going up. The TMC has 29 members in the Lok Sabha; if reports are to be believed, 20 have formed a group to jump ship. The party has 13 members in the Rajya Sabha, two of them- Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Sushmita Dev have resigned, more are waiting for the opportune moment. 

 

TMC crisis

However, the Congress Party will face opposition from its own state leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury. It is alleged that Mamata Banerjee brought Chaudhury's political career to an end by pitting cricketer Yusuf Pathan against him in the last Lok Sabha election. There are other leaders as well, who may not feel comfortable with state leaders of the TMC. However, if a decision is taken at the central level, the local leaders and the grassroots workers will certainly fall into line. Will it happen? 

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