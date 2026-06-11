Will Mamata Banerjee choose party over family? Abhishek Banerjee factor deepens TMC crisis

The latest to revolt against Abhishek Banerjee is Kalyan Banerjee. Inside TMC’s growing rebellion: Can Mamata Banerjee stop the exodus? Why has Abhishek Banerjee emerged at the centre of TMC’s internal unrest? Explained here.

Will Mamata Banerjee jettison her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to salvage whatever is left at the wrecked Trinamool Congress, the party she set up in 1998 and nurtured with her sweat and blood? Will the Diamond Harbour MP muster the courage to quit all posts in the party to soothe the frayed sentiments of the dissenting members, who have revolted against him? Can the TMC be saved from complete annihilation? These questions have cropped up after most members of the top echelon have parted ways with Didi or expressed anger against Abhishek Banerjee. The latest to revolt is one of the close confidantes of Mamata Banerjee, four-time MP, Kalyan Banerjee. The person who has borne the brunt of the public anger with attacks and booing has now opened up. Expressing his frustration, the Srirampur MP told 24 Ghanta journalist Shreyashi Ganguli, "Didi has to choose between Abhishek and me. I cannot tolerate his arrogance."

TMC crisis

It is just the tip of the iceberg. Almost the entire TMC is up in arms against Abhishek Banerjee. From grassroots workers to four-time MP, from Didi's close confidante to her detractors, TMC members are against the Diamond Harbour MP due to his alleged high-handedness, autocratic way of functioning, arrogance and corruption charges. Among the close circle members of the former West Bengal chief minister, Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was the first to quit. The dilemma of the MP leaders can be well understood by what MP Shatabdi Roy said. The top heroine of the Bengali cinemas of yesteryears told NDTV, "I feel politically I made the right decision... But emotionally and morally I'm wrong... Otherwise, I'm done. Good thing." In an emotional tribute to Mamata Banerjee, Shatabdi Roy said, "I miss you, Didi!"

Will Mamata Banerjee Sideline Abhishek? (AI-generated infographic.)

The number of Lok Sabha MPs deserting Didi has swollen to 20. Ghosh Dastidar has reportedly met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and declared to quit the TMC and launch a separate group. If reports are to be believed, the BJP is weighing the political fallout, and Birla is looking into the legal nitty-gritty of the matter. A BJP MP and confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is waiting for the right moment and a clear indication to accept the letter and make an announcement. The group of TMC MPs ready to jump the sinking ship includes Jagdish Chandra Burma Basunia, Mala Roy, June Malia, Partha Bhowmik, Pratima Haldar, Bapi Haldar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Yusuf Pathan, Saugata Roy, Asit Mal, Kalipada Soren, and many more.

TMC leaders resign

The rot is not limited to the Lok Sabha. Three MP members- Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik have already resigned from Rajya Sabha, bringing down the TMC strength from 13 to 10. Analysts believe that many more MPs are waiting for the opportune moment to form a separate group and quit the party. The party has already split in the assembly, with 62 out of 80 MLAs forming a separate group called Nabo TMC Bloc.

(Kalyan Banerjee, MP, TMC)

Will Mamata Banerjee sideline or clip the wings of her nephew so that the disgruntled leaders can stay with her? Editor of Kolkata-based Hindi daily, Mahanagar, Prakash Chandalia, told DNA India, "The seeds of split in the TMC were sown by Mamata Banerjee days after the assembly results were declared. In a meeting held at her residence, she asked all the members sitting there, including some veterans, to stand up and welcome Abhishek Banerjee when he entered the room." Abhishek, her nephew, is in his 30s and much junior to most of the TMC leaders, some of whom have worked with Didi in the Congress and held important positions.

Abhishek Banerjee controversy

Is Didi ready to ignore her "bhaipo"? Will it stop the desertion? Will it send the right signals to the masses, and will they pardon their didi for her nephew's arrogance and misconduct? Chandalia says, "Things will change even if Mamata Banerjee publicly rebukes Abhishek or admits that he has committed mistakes and asks the people to forgive him." But will she do it? Analysts believe that Mamata Banerjee will not sideline Abhishek at any cost. She has invested too much in him, raised him to a high pedestal, ignoring people like Suvendu Adhikari, who was once very close to her.

Political observers point out that Mamata Banerjee herself has been very arrogant and autocratic in her functioning, and she has a history of political quarrels from Somen Mitra to Subrata Mukherjee to Priya Ranjan Das Munshi to Adhir Ranjan Choudhury. She has never blinked in any political tussle. Mamata Didi is not likely to blink now either. She is most unlikely to jettison her nephew to salvage the party.

