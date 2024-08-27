Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

The sexual assault of a star, the findings of Justice Hema Committee, and a slew of sexual abuse allegations: A look at Malayalam cinema was shaken at its core by the biggest scandal it has faced

It was in 2017 that actress Bhavana Menon was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi as she returned from a shoot. The incident did not just send shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry but set in motion a series of events that led to the industry much-belated #MeToo moment seven years later. Today, Malayalam cinema has been gripped with a series of high-profile assault and sexual abuse allegations against some of the topmost names, leading to a crisis in the industry. And it all began in 2017.

Bhavana’s assault and the Justice Hema Committee

The assault against Bhavana led to a massive investigation that pointed fingers at top industry star Dileep. Eventually, the actor was named as an accused in a chargesheet and the case is ongoing. Another case was registered against him in 2022 after Dileep allegedly threatened the investigating officer of the assault case. But this also led to a lot of actresses admitting that the industry had a misogyny problem. This led to the Kerala government forming the Justice Hema Committee to investigate the sexual abuse and misogyny allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

What did the Justice Hema Committee find?

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry. Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

This began a new wave of prominent artistes from the industry speaking out and levelling serious allegations of indecent behaviour and downright sexual abuse against some of the biggest names in the industry.

Mollywood’s belated #MeToo moment

Many are calling these allegations Malayalam cinema’s #MeToo moment in reference to Hollywood’s #MeToo movement in 2017 wherein several prominent actresses and technicians exposed their abusers. In Malayalam cinema, actor Siddique, filmmaker Ranjith, and actors M Mukesh and Jayasurya are among those who have faced serious allegations of sexual abuse from actresses. Last week, both Siddique and Ranjith resigned from their posts in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) as a result. After actress Sreelekha Mitra filed an FIR against Ranjith for assault on Monday, the movement got legal backing as well.

The fallout of the allegations

It is safe to say that the allegations and the police complaints have shaken the Malayalam film industry to the core. The first major repercussion was the state government taking note and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry on Tuesday. “Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the hardships faced by women in the film industry convened at the police headquarters to outline continuation of the probe. The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation,” said the statement from the Kerala Police.

Barely hours after this, the executive committee of the AMMA was dissolved with all the office-bearers resigning, including its President and the industry’s biggest star Mohanlal. In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations. The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

What does the future hold for Mollywood’s #MeToo movement

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met senior police officials to take stock of the situation, after which the SIT was formed. “In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday,” said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office. The SIT and the court are likely to investigate and enforce legal measures to combat this and punish the wrongdoers. But that is a lengthy process.

Industry insiders have called for structural changes in Malayalam cinema, including creating an atmosphere of trust for its female members. That change, however, has to come from within the industry itself, shepherded by its stakeholders. Very few of the top stars in the industry have so far spoken out about the issue and critics argue that it needs to start from there.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

