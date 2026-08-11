Will Turkey and Saudi Arabia attack India if Pakistan goes to war? Makkah Pact explained

What may Saudi Arabia and Turkey do if a war breaks out between India and Pakistan? Will the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement give Islamabad greater diplomatic and strategic depth? Explained here.

How might the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement change the geopolitics of Southeast Asia, particularly for India? How may it react if a Pakistan-India war breaks out? Can India launch another Operation Sindoor if Saudi Arabia and Turkey protect Pakistan under this agreement? Signed on August 7, 2026, like Article 5 of the NATO agreement, this pact also says that an attack on any one of them will be considered an attack on all of them and all will join hands to fight the common enemy. So, if there is Operation Sindoor 2.0 or a full-fledged war between India and Pakistan like one taking place in 1971, what may happen? Will Turkey and Saudi Arabia attack India?

Makkah Defence Pact

Though the agreement is most likely to change the diplomatic and strategic calculations around the war or the military skirmishes between the two neighbours, neither Turkey nor Saudi Arabia is likely to join the war against India. The pact does not spell out a military commitment, and the three countries have called it a defensive alliance rather than a military treaty to win wars. While Pakistan has nuclear capabilities, backed by a huge military with massive manpower and experience, Turkey brings with it an indigenous military hardware industry, defence industry capabilities and a conventional army. Saudi Arabia has immense monetary clout, energy resources and diplomatic depth.

In case of a war between India and Pakistan, Ankara can supply sophisticated weapons like drones, missiles, fighter jets, electronic-warfare systems, and naval platforms to Islamabad. Ankara can also back Pakistan diplomatically. However, there is no possibility that this NATO country may join the war against India. There is no specific military commitment in the pact.

Makkah Joint Defence Agreement

Saudi Arabia can pose a bigger challenge if a war breaks out between India and Pakistan. Riyadh and Islamabad signed the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025. They already have a defence agreement that says that an attack on one will be considered an attack on the other as well. However, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to join the war with Pakistan due to the bilateral trade and the massive investment in India. While India-Saudi Arabia bilateral trade reached $41.88 billion in financial year 2024-25, Riyadh has announced an investment of $100 billion in five years in India.

However, Saudi Arabia can help Pakistan in other ways. Due to its strong presence in the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and strong diplomatic and geopolitical presence in the Middle East, it can provide Islamabad with diplomatic help. On the other hand, India has deep economic and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia; the United Arab Emirates; Qatar; Oman; and other Gulf states. India can galvanise the support of these countries and put pressure on Saudi Arabia to desist from backing Pakistan in any way. These countries could convince Riyadh to remain neutral at least in any India-Pakistan conflict.

Muslim NATO

Neither Turkey nor Saudi Arabia is likely to join hands with Pakistan in the case of a war between the two neighbours. Turkey has a different twist. It is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Article 5 of the 32-member bloc says that an attack on one should be considered an attack on all of them. Turkey's strategic interests spread across the Middle East, Europe, the Caucasus, the Black Sea and beyond. India has better geopolitical reach in these areas than Pakistan. So, an attack on one of them may mean an attack on all, but it has no relevance in practice and no takers in real geopolitics.

In a nutshell, it can be concluded that a possible India-Pakistan conflict may be more dangerous for India with Pakistan getting help. However, there is no possibility of India fighting Saudi Arabia or Turkey. These countries have their own relations with India, and they may tread cautiously, keeping their own national interest in mind.