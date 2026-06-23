Lucknow Coaching Centre Tragedy: How Illegal construction and fire safety violations led to death of 15 students

A massive fire at a Lucknow coaching centre killed 15 students. Investigation reveals alleged violations, including illegal floors, basement construction, missing NOC and fire safety lapses.

After a massive fire erupted at a coaching centre in the Aligunj area of Lucknow, 15 students were killed. A primary investigation conducted by Zee News found violations of the fire safety norms at the coaching centre. The main violations were as follows:

Permission was given for the construction of a single unit for housing purposes, but a multistory building was built with a basement. The Lucknow Development Authority issued a notice to the promoters of the building in 2016. However, the map was not annulled, and the construction was completed.

An affidavit was produced with a map for the proposed building; an illegal multi-story structure came up at that place instead. A basement and a three-storied building were constructed in the entire covered area, without making provisions for the setback area.

The plot measured 2,000 square metres. According to the rules, the building should have been constructed on only at 65% of the area. At least 35% of the area should have been left for firefighting and other allied equipment.

A setback area of 2 metres should have been left, and the basement could have been constructed only on 40% of the allotted plot. However, the basement was constructed at 90% of the area of the land.

An NOC should have been taken before the construction of the building.

The upper limit for the height of the stilt parking is 15 metres; however, at the coaching centre, the stilt parking was 19 metres high.

SIT Formed

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe into the reasons of the fire and the violation of the norms. Talking to journalists on Tuesday, ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar said that the SIT had been formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister and a detailed investigation is currently underway. The Lucknow Police has arrested three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal. The authorities suspended four officials on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.