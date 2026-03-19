Is LPG crisis in India real or panic-driven? Breakdown of how US-Iran war disrupts supply chain, fuels hoarding, pushes prices

The government has time and again denied the LPG shortage and accused the Opposition of creating a false narrative for petty political gains. Is the crisis artificial and due to the panic driven by the US-Iran war, or has the supply chain really been disrupted? Details here.

Is there a real structural supply crunch behind the LPG crisis in India, or is it due to war-driven panic and hoarding by suppliers and consumers? This question emerged after the Union government vehemently denied a shortage of the liquified petroleum gas and accused the opposition parties of creating a false and baseless narrative. The situation became grave when, instead of addressing the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at those trying to create panic on the LPG situation. He also warned that these people are not only exposing themselves before the people but also hurting the country.

LPG Crisis due to US-Iran War?

Analysts believe that global disruptions due to the US-Iran war, coupled with domestic demand patterns, have created panic among consumers and people in general. The ongoing war directly and quickly impacted the global energy market and the shipping lanes, especially after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 40% of the world's fuel requirements and 60% of the energy needed by India flow. The narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to global shipping routes has been closed, and more than 20 Indian cargo vessels have been waiting there for more than a week.

The situation is much more grave for LPG supply, as India buys 60% of its needs, and 90% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The country is left with the stocks that can last no more than 10 days. Though Tehran allowed two of the Indian vessels, the situation has not improved much. The government may deny the shortage, but the fact remains that the sales of LPG fell 17% year-on-year and 26% month-on-month in March.

LPG Shortage?

According to Reuters, government-controlled Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum ​Corp., and Bharat Petroleum Corp. sold ​about 1.15 million metric tonnes of LPG in the first half of March, which is 17.3% less than the amount sold in March 2025 and 26.3% less than that from the same period in the ​previous month. The crisis was reflected in daily bookings, which surged from 5.5 million to 7.6 million. The falling supply, coupled with the rising demand, has created an actual shortage; it is not just sentiment due to panic.

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The ground reality is that long queues in front of LPG stores are seen across the country; deliveries are delayed everywhere; and reduced meals in households, besides the closure of many restaurants, have been widely reported. The commercial and industrial sectors have been hit equally hard, with industrial units of tiles and ceramics being closed, throwing thousands of people out of jobs. The price of an LPG cylinder in the black market ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

LPG: Black market, hoarding

Hoarding and panic buying cannot be ruled out when there is a shortage of any commodity. When it comes to running the kitchen, the panic increases many times. Consequently, black marketing and the artificial local shortages, where supply exists, have increased.

(Image credit: Reuters.)

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Parliament that the LPG production had been increased by about 28% since the crisis began. He also informed the house that the government had asked the refineries to maximize the output of propane and butane streams for domestic cooking gas. Puri also said that to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, India had diversified its LPG purchase, expanded procurement beyond Gulf countries, and held talks with the US, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia for the supply of the cooking gas.

However, the LPG crisis is felt in real life across the country, and the opposition parties have taken to the streets to put pressure on the government and do the needful to address the crisis. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen at the forefront of the protest march against what she described as an LPG shortage. Addressing the people in Kolkata, she accused the Union government of failing to ensure adequate supply.