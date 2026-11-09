Born in Karachi, L K Advani left Pakistan in 1947 and returned to his city of birth five decades later. He heaped praise on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which created controversy.

Pervez Musharraf and Lal Krishna Advani had uncanny similar tales to tell. Both left the country of their birth, went through the trauma of partition and becoming refugees in an alien country, only to become some of the most significant people of their time. Both were loved and hated by their countrymen; both created controversy when they visited the country of their birth. Circumstances have not been kind to them, and they suffered, perhaps, the making of their own.

LK Advani: Partition story

LK Advani has turned 100. The entire BJP rank and file praised him profusely on the occasion. Those people who reaped the fruit of Advani's sweat and tears, and did not allow him to become the prime minister of the country, also praised him. The patriarch, who built the party from scratch and made it what it is today- a behemoth- must be remembered as an individual, wronged by his own men.

Born on November 8, 1927, a young Lal Krishna Advani left Karachi, the city of his birth, soon after India was partitioned, and joined the millions of those hapless people who were forced to migrate to a new country because of their religion. Talking to media personnel many decades later, the established and aged politician explained the reasons behind his exodus. The political and social conditions in newly created Pakistan changed dramatically for Hindus and other religious minorities immediately after the partition. A 19-year-old Advani joined millions to cross the border.

LK Advani at 100th birthday

He was an active RSS worker in his hometown of Karachi. He told journalists in 1997 that initially he came to India to seek guidance on how to run the RSS and its activities. However, he did not return; his family followed as migration from Sindh intensified. About half a century after he migrated to India, Advani visited Pakistan and praised Muhammad Ali Jinnah. All hell broke loose; his own party members slammed him mec. Political analysts believe he lost the faith of the RSS, which never forgave him for praising Jinnah.

A 14-year-old boy named Lal Krishna joined the RSS as a "pracharak", in Karachi and became a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, when he was trying to find a place in India. After taking various roles in the party, from supervisor of parliamentary affairs to general secretary, he became president of the Delhi unit. Advani was elected as the chairman of the First Delhi metropolitan council in 1967 and served till 1970. He became a member of the RSS national executive.

LK Advani Jinnah controversy

Pakistan's then President Pervez Musharraf rolled out the red carpet for Advani when he visited Pakistan in June 2005. His journey was full of nostalgia as he visited Sindh. He reached Karachi from Lahore on June 3, 2005. He visited his alma mater, St Patrick's High School, on June 4, 2005, and visited the mausoleum of Jinnah. He was expected to visit Hyderabad. Later, his visit was canceled for unknown reasons. Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan at that time, Shiv Shankar Menon, said that Advani would not go to Hyderabad.

Advani expressed hope that Pakistan and India would leave the past hostilities as the ambience between the two neighboring countries was that of creating a “new future”. He said, "I am happy to note that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his government have continued to carry forward this agenda of peace through dialogue."