Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world? Can companies legally restrict niqab, chuda, kalawa or tilak in 2026?
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EXPLAINER
Can the people at work place across the world wear the clothes or other things that represent their religious beliefs? Does the corporate world allow it to accommodate secular values and encourage diversity and inclusion? Can the companies legally prohibit to wear these things?
Is the hijab, usually used by Muslim women, allowed in the corporate world? Is there any guideline on this and other dresses that are linked to identity? These questions surfaced after a section of the media reported that eyewear company Lenskart allows the hijab but does not approve bindi and tilak in the workplace. Though Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal clarified that the policy document was "inaccurate" and didn't reflect the company's "present guidelines", it was too late; the damage was already done. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote that the concerned viral document was an outdated training note and not the company's HR policy. He also said that the document wrongly mentioned bindi and tilak, which were removed earlier.
Hijab is allowed in corporate workplaces across the world as a form of religious expression and as part of diversity and inclusion policies. However, in some countries, while allowing hijab, a balance is struck between religious freedom and a company's "neutrality" policy.
Under the provisions of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in the US, the law provides "reasonable accommodation" for religious dress, including the hijab. However, it should not cause "undue hardship" to the business operations.
(Hijab at the workplace: AI-generated infographic)
Hijab is generally allowed in the European Union countries; however, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that private companies can ban the wearing of visible religious symbols, including the hijab. However, there should be a consistent "policy of neutrality" towards customers.
Wearing a hijab is allowed in India. However, companies may have specific grooming guidelines, like color coordination, logo visibility, etc., to maintain a brand image.
(Muslim woman at a workplace in India.)
(Muslim woman in corporate India.)
In certain workplaces like those related to medicine or construction, the head coverings like scarves must not interfere with the fit of hard hats, welding masks, or sterile caps.
A hijab does not generally pose any threat to security or hide identity, as the face can be seen. However, the laws also say clearly that in high-security zones, where facial recognition or visual ID checks are required, the forehead to chin should be visible and also that these requirements should be fulfilled. The niqab, or the face veil, that covers the entire face, is generally not allowed. It is subject to restrictions in these specific contexts.
(Muslim woman at a workplace in Europe.)
There are certain restrictions or guidelines on wearing hijab in corporate grooming.
In a nutshell, there are no restrictions on the wearing of a hijab; it is allowed as a religious expression and for diversity and inclusion. However, the companies may put certain restrictions.