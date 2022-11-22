Explained: What is leap second? Why scientists have decided to scrap it? (file photo)

The world's foremost metrology body has decided to scrap leap second by 2035. Leap second is the extra second scientists use to ensure Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) exactly matches up with the Earth's rotation on its axis.

The decision has been made as the extra second (leap) can cause problems for digital systems that rely on a regular flow of time such as GPS and telecommunications. The International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), the organisation responsible for global timekeeping, adopted a resolution on November 18 regarding the same.

What is a leap second?

The leap second simply means the last minute of June had 61 seconds in it, one extra second. Similarly, the leap year has 366 days instead of 365 days (normal year). Both leap seconds and leap years are added as basic ways to keep the clock in sync with the Earth's rotation. Timekeepers had been divided over whether to keep the additional unit of time. But now they have decided to scrap it.

A document from the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) reads, "The ... introduction of leap seconds creates discontinuities that risk causing serious malfunctions to critical digital infrastructure. "

Introduced in 1972

In 1972, the leap second was introduced as a way to adjust Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) roughly every 21 months. However, leap seconds are irregular and hard to predict due to the varying speed of the Earth’s rotation. And eventually, they can disrupt systems that require precise timekeeping.

Since 1972, a leap second has been added onto astronomical time whenever the gap between them reaches 0.9 seconds, which occurs unpredictably. This has occurred 26 times since, the last time in 2016.

However, the Earth's rotation has reportedly been speeding up since 2020. That's why a leap second may need to be removed in the future in order to keep observed solar time in sync with clocks.

What is Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)?

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) is the internationally agreed standard by which the world sets its clocks. UTC is defined by atomic clocks around the world, which tick precisely and continuously.

However, these atomic clocks do not align exactly with observed solar time, which historically defines days as a single rotation of the Earth.