Lawrence Bishnoi Khalistani links explained: Know gangster’s role in Punjab's 2016 Nabha jailbreak

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File photo)

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has remained in jail for several years now, has been termed as the mastermind behind the massive Nabha jailbreak in Punjab in 2016, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against him on fresh charges.

The NIA filed a fresh charge sheet against the Punjab gangster, saying Lawrence Bishnoi has a strong link to pro-Khalistani outfits, saying that he was one of the elements behind manifesting the Nabha jailbreak years ago, which led to four gangsters escaping from prison.

Lawrence Bishnoi is one of the most notorious gangsters in Punjab, who has been charged with running a massive extortion racket involving people from the business as well as the entertainment industry, demanding crores from them as “security” through death threats.

Bishnoi has been in the custody of the NIA since April this year and was questioned regarding several crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last year in May. The gangster is currently lodged in Bathinda jail and was previously in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

NIA said that Lawrence Bishnoi had masterminded the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, and established connections with Pro-Khalistan Elements (PKES) based abroad around the same time, as per IANS reports.

The NIA charge sheet on Bishnoi mentioned, “The PKES used this opportunity and started their nefarious activities to disturb the hard-earned peace and unity in the state. These PKES started identifying and executing killings under the garb of ‘Kaum De Dushman’ (Enemies of religion). Radicalizing innocent people, they started using the large pool of people gathered at Bargari Morcha and other locations across the state for terror activities.”

NIA further said that the spread of the crime and terror syndicate run by Lawrence Bishnoi from inside the jail is similar to that of Dawood Ibrahim’s underworld syndicate.

Further, Lawrence Bishnoi owned up to extorting Rs 2.5 crore every month from liquor barons and businessmen and also talked about how personalities pay him to give a threat call to them so that they can demand police protection from the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

