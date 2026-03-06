Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?

The US President has held talks with Kurdish fighters of Iran and Iraq so that they could be mobilized to take on the Iranian Army and the IRGC. Will they be able to overthrow the Shiite regime? Details here.

Months after the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) agreed to surrender and disarm under the pressure of the US and its ally Turkey, the Kurdish rebels are crossing the border and entering Iran from Iraq. Washington and its intelligence agency, the CIA, have reportedly armed the Kurds once again, of course, for their own need, not for the love of a separate homeland for the ethnic minorities living in Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria. The US wants to use the rebels as pawns set on the chessboard and pit them against Tehran so that they revolt against the Shiite regime.

Donald Trump talks to Kurdish leaders

If reports are to be believed, the Donald Trump administration engaged the Kurds clandestinely months ahead of the Iran War. It also held discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq, anticipating the Iran crisis. Trump talked to Mustafa Hijri, the president of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI). The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted the KDPI recently. The US president also called Iraqi Kurdish leaders and discussed the ongoing military operation in Iran. The two sides discussed how the US and the Kurds could work together.

Analysts believe that the Trump administration wants the Kurdish armed forces to take on the Iranian security forces and engage them. This would distract the Iranian army and the IRGC, and they would not be able to unleash a brutal crackdown upon the protesting unarmed civilians in major cities, contrary to what happened in January this year. The US plan is to foment a Kurdish uprising so that Iran gets busy suppressing the rebels and the Pentagon has its field day in the conventional war. A former senior Pentagon official under former President Barack Obama told CNN that "the US is clearly trying to jump-start" the process of Iranians overthrowing the regime by arming the Kurds.

CIA plan to use Kurd rebels

However, the defence experts believe that the US support for a Kurdish ground force fighting to dislodge the Iranian regime would need to be extensive. The CIA has the input that the Iranian Kurds have neither the popular support nor the resources to launch a successful uprising against the Shiite regime of Iran. Besides, the Iranian Kurdish parties want a guarantee of support and political assurances from the Trump administration before committing to joining any resistance effort. On the other hand, the Trump administration does not want to ensure this, keeping in mind the political ramifications it may have.

It is also true that the Kurdish opposition groups are not united. They are fractured within; the outfits have different ideologies, competing agendas, a clash of leadership and egos, and different areas of influence. Besides, the Trump administration is also concerned about their motivations in aiding the US.

US betrays Kurds

Analysts have warned that the Kurds should have a cautious approach as they have been betrayed in the past. Washington and Iran funded and armed the Iraqi Kurdish rebels in the 1970s; however, after Muhammad Reza Pahlavi of Iran secured a territorial concession from Iraq in 1975, he pulled the plug with Washington’s approval. He himself was deposed in a revolution four years later, and the Kurdish movement received a huge setback. Similarly, then US President George Bush backed, funded, and armed Iraqis Kurds and Shia militias to fight against Saddam Hussein. However, Washington stopped supporting them once Hussein was overthrown. The US encouraged the Peshmerga Kurdish fighters in Syria to fight against the Bashar al-Assad regime. However, it jettisoned them after the Syrian president fled. The hapless rebels had to surrender and disarm themselves under the pressure of Turkey. What will they do now?