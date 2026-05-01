Kota Ravi assumes HAL helm with steel and vision

For those who may not know, HAL is the public sector company that builds fighter jets, helicopters and other flying machines for our Indian Air Force, Army and Navy. So whoever sits at the top of HAL is basically holding the future of India's air power in his hands.

On May 1, 2026, Shri Ravi K officially took charge as the 22nd Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India's most important defence and aerospace company. He has taken over from Dr. D.K. Sunil, who superannuated on April 30, 2026, after a long and respected career. For those who may not know, HAL is the public sector company that builds fighter jets, helicopters and other flying machines for our Indian Air Force, Army and Navy. So whoever sits at the top of HAL is basically holding the future of India's air power in his hands.

An Engineer With Global Polish

Ravi K is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the well-known Malnad College of Engineering, Karnataka. He later sharpened his managerial skills at IIM Ahmedabad and studied advanced aerospace at the prestigious Institut Aéronautique et Spatial (IAS) in Toulouse, France. With more than 30 years of rich experience across aerospace, defence, manufacturing and electronics, he combines the brain of an engineer with the sharpness of a manager. He is also a Nominee Director on the board of Multi-Role Transport Aircraft Limited.

Why Everyone Calls Him The "LCA Man"

In defence circles, Ravi K is lovingly known as the "LCA Man". LCA stands for Light Combat Aircraft, our very own desi fighter jet called Tejas. For more than three decades, Ravi has worked on this dream project. As the former Executive Director and General Manager of the LCA Tejas Division, and later as Executive Director (Corporate Planning) and Director (Operations), he took the Tejas from being just a prototype on paper to becoming a real fighter flying in IAF squadrons.

Under his leadership, HAL signed historic big-ticket contracts — the deal to supply 180 LCA Tejas to the Indian Air Force and 156 LCH Prachand attack helicopters to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. He is widely credited with the actual operationalisation of the Tejas fleet in the IAF. He also played a key role in HAL achieving its coveted Maharatna status, which puts the company in the elite club of India's biggest public sector giants.

He boosted fleet serviceability by introducing customer-friendly steps, established seamless data communication between HAL and IAF bases, and created a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) so that the Air Force always gets timely support. Under him, HAL also built the capacity to manufacture 16 Tejas jets every year and delivered the first twin-seater trainer variant. He expanded production capacity in Nasik and significantly increased indigenous content in the Tejas programme. His smart strategy of outsourcing major fuselage assemblies to private sector partners is today delivering visible results in faster deliveries.

His Vision For The Future

In his very first message after taking charge, Ravi K declared his clear vision: "My vision is to transform HAL into a globally competitive aerospace and defence enterprise, driven by innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), operational excellence, and people." This shows he is not just looking at jets and helicopters, but also embracing AI and modern technology to take HAL to global heights.

The Big Challenges Waiting For Him

HAL today is sitting on a massive order book worth around Rs 2.5 trillion for the year 2026. That sounds wonderful, but the real test is delivery. The Indian Air Force has been openly complaining about delays in Tejas Mk-1A jets, mainly because American GE F414 engines, radar systems and weapons are not arriving on time. India still depends heavily on foreign suppliers for these critical parts, which is a big weakness. At the same time, HAL is spending Rs 10,000 crore to modernise its factories and upgrade Russian-origin Su-30MKI fighters too.

Ravi's first job is clear — speed up production without lowering quality. Our Air Force squadron strength has fallen below the sanctioned level, and every delay hurts national security. His past record of bringing in private companies as partners to make fuselages and other parts will help him cut delays further.

Pushing Made-In-India And Beyond

The second big task is increasing indigenous content even further. Right now, too many parts still come from abroad. Ravi is expected to push hard on making our own composites, avionics and engines inside the country. India has already started working with foreign companies to co-produce jet engines, and HAL will be at the centre of this push. He has also already diversified HAL into Civil manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, opening fresh revenue streams and expanding HAL's market presence.

Third, exports are the new frontier. For too long, HAL has been mainly serving Indian forces. Now there is real demand for the Tejas from friendly countries in South-East Asia, North Africa and South America. With government-backed credit lines and the proven track record of Tejas, Ravi can take Indian fighter jets into foreign skies — something that will boost our economy and global image.

Looking Towards The Future

The fourth challenge is preparing for tomorrow's aircraft, like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is expected to enter production around 2035. Even if private companies build the early prototypes, HAL's massive manufacturing strength under Ravi will be essential for mass production and long-term maintenance.

Ravi K's biggest strength is that he is a hands-on technocrat who has actually built things, not just signed files. He knows how to bring teams together, manage vendors and keep the customer — our IAF — satisfied. At a time when our neighbourhood is becoming more tense by the day, having such a proven leader at HAL is a real blessing.

The skies ahead look bright, and with the LCA Man now in the cockpit, HAL is truly ready to soar higher.

( Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. )

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)