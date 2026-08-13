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Kolkata’s Academy of Fine Arts Turns Saffron: Why colour change sparked political row

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Kolkata’s Academy of Fine Arts Turns Saffron: Why colour change sparked political row

Ghosh claimed the room had historically been saffron even during the Trinamool Congress government and alleged that the colour was later changed to erase its history.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 02:29 PM IST

Kolkata’s Academy of Fine Arts Turns Saffron: Why colour change sparked political row
Kolkata’s Academy of Fine Arts Turns Saffron: Why colour change sparked political row
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Two months after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in West Bengal this year, the colour of a room at Kolkata’s Academy of Fine Arts has turned saffron. The paint was reportedly carried out between July 5 and 6, with banners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi also put up inside the space. However, the room was repainted white on Tuesday, and a day later, BJP MLA and actor Rudranil Ghosh led a group to repaint it back to saffron, sparking a larger debate over politics, culture and the city’s artistic identity. 

A group of theatre personalities, including actor and director Chandan Sen and theatre activist Joyraj Bhattacharjee, was involved in the whitewashing on Tuesday. Sen disputed the BJP’s claim that the room had historically been saffron. CPM leader and senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, who was also present during the whitewashing, said he had visited the Academy as a concerned citizen. 

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharjee described the subsequent repainting as a “state-sponsored attack on Bengali aesthetics. Bhattacharyya defended saffron as a colour associated with sacrifice, while Ghosh claimed the room had historically been saffron even during the Trinamool Congress government and alleged that the colour was later changed to erase its history.

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