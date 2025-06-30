Is the ruling TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing ground to the main opposition the BJP months before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026? Is she losing her grip over the state administration, the party and the affiliate organisations?

Is the ruling TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing ground to the main opposition the BJP months before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026? Is she losing her grip over the state administration, the party and the affiliate organisations? Weeks after the RG Kar Rape incident, the state capital has been hit once again by the brutal crime against women. It may be extremely difficult for the ruling TMC to come clean on this issue in the land where goddess Durga is the main deity of the state and women are respected and honoured by everyone irrespective of his political ideology.

BJP slams TMC

The difficulties lying ahead can be symbolically understood as the saffron party came down heavily Monday on the government, raising sharp questions over the college admission of one of the accused, Zaib Ahmed. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya came out with a hammer and tong against the TMC. Taking to X, he alleged that Ahmed was admitted to South Calcutta Law College despite securing a low rank of 2634 in the Calcutta University Law Entrance Test (CULET-UG) 2024. Though the Kolkata Police has arrested the four accused, Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, Pramit Mukhopadhyay, and Pinaki Banerjee last week following a police complaint filed by the survivor, the politics over the zoomed, escalating the tension.

Communal violence in Murshidabad

The state was bogged down in yet another controversy weeks earlier after violence erupted in Murshidabad district. Following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, communal riots broke out in April as the unrest led to multiple deaths, injuries, and widespread damage to public and private property. According to the SIT report, after the demonstration on April 12, the Islamists broke down the main door of their home, dragged out Chandan Das and Hargobind Das, and struck them with an axe in the back. A Muslim boy Izaz Ahmed Sheikh was also killed in the firing. It was reported that following the communal riots, more than 400 Hindu people, including women and children, fled from areas like Dhulian, Suti, and Shamsherganj in Murshidabad district. The police arrested more than 274 people and filed above 60 FIRs in connection with the unrest.

Is Mamata Banerjee losing grip?

Though the TMC won 29 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, securing 45.77% of votes in parliamentary elections, the BJP consolidated its position and came second with 12 Lok Sabha seats and 38.73% of votes polled. As the saffron party has unleashed it Hindutva brand of politics and the state government has been slammed for deteriorating law and order conditions, the ruling party and the chief minister appear to be under siege. She has apparently lost her control over the party, affiliate outfits and the cadre.