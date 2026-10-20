Is kissing inside mosque forbidden in Islam? Saudi Arabia's 'ta'zir' punishment explained

What may happen if a husband kisses his wife inside a mosque? Is it an indecent behaviour in Islam? Saudi Arabia's 'ta'zir' punishment explained.

What is considered 'indecent' behaviour or 'misconduct' in Islam? What is the punishment for such indecent behaviour according to Islamic law? Is kissing inside the premises of a mosque forbidden? Can a married couple kiss each other on the premises of a mosque? These questions resurfaced after Saudi Arabia executed a Bangladeshi couple for their alleged indecent behaviour inside a mosque in Mecca. Though Saudi Arabia did not disclose the exact act, local media reported that the wife and husband were on their Umrah and kissed each other inside the premises of the mosque, not exactly at the place where prayers are held.

What is ta'zir?

Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar were laid to rest in their village, but they left many questions unanswered, which set Bangladesh boiling with anger. The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia said that the couple was arrested for indecent behaviour, the charges were proven in court, and they were sentenced to death under "ta'zir". It is a discretionary punishment under Islamic law.

Under Islamic law, or Sharia, ta'zir is a discretionary offence that does not have a fixed and mandatory punishment, known as "had" or "hudud". The quantum of the punishment is left to the discretion of the judge or the state or the ruler, who evaluates the crime, the offender's character, and public interest and determines the punishment.

Saudi Arabia has executed a Bangladeshi man and woman in Mecca after convicting them of committing an “indecent act” inside a mosque. However, Bangladeshi authorities say they were not informed of the executions until after they had taken place and have sought details about the offence and legal proceedings. The executions have raised concerns in Bangladesh, which has more than three million nationals living and working in Saudi Arabia. — Mojo Story (@themojostory) October 20, 2026

What is forbidden inside a mosque?

A mosque is a holy site in Islam, and Muslims should use it exclusively for prayer, remembrance of God, and religious learning. They should also maintain cleanliness, tranquillity, and respect there. Muslims are not expected to do any other kind of activities inside a mosque. Certain activities are strictly prohibited inside a mosque.

Quran 2:187 explicitly prohibits sexual intercourse inside a mosque.

The holy book also prohibits sexual misconduct and indecent exposure, as they are considered completely inconsistent with Islamic requirements of modesty. These activities are also against the sanctity of a place of worship.

Making noise, shouting, or deliberately creating disruptions or distractions are also prohibited in a mosque.

Vandalism and any other act aimed at profaning the mosque are also prohibited.

A mosque can not be used for inappropriate or disruptive activities that are against its religious function.

(Saudi Arabia executes two Bangladeshis for 'indecent' behaviour inside a mosque in Mecca.)

What is considered indecent behaviour?

Islam emphasises modesty, chastity, and respect for others. It has no place for sexual misconduct. The interpretation of Islamic jurisprudence may vary from place to place, but certain behaviours are considered indecent in Islam. These are not accepted at all, though there are different views on punishment for breaching the limits.

Mainstream Islamic teachings prohibit adultery and sexual relations outside marriage.

Sexual intercourse in a mosque during 'i'tikaf' is explicitly prohibited, as it is completely unacceptable. 'Itikaf' is an Islamic spiritual practice of secluding oneself in a mosque when time is devoted to worship, prayer, and reflection while staying away from worldly affairs.

Sexual acts in public are prohibited as they are contrary to Islamic standards of modesty and chastity.

Many Islamic scholars advise against intimate kissing or touching in public.

Exposing one's private parts and engaging in sexually explicit acts before others are also prohibited in Islam.

(Bangladeshi nationals Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar were executed in Saudi Arabia for 'indecent' behaviour inside a mosque. )

Is kissing inside mosque premises allowed?

An intimate and passionate kiss may be different from a short, non-sexual kiss; however, Islamic scholars advise against kissing in public. Some scholars point out that such a private act should not be done in public at all.

Sexually suggestive kissing is completely prohibited.

Quran 2:187 explicitly prohibits sexual intercourse during 'i'tikaf', even if it is between a wife and husband.

Islam prohibits sexual relations, romantic relations, and any kind of sexual act, including kissing, outside marriage. Kissing someone who is not a spouse is completely prohibited.

It is not yet known whether the Bangladeshi couple Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar kissed each other. Saudi Arabia has said that they committed "indecent" behaviour inside a mosque.