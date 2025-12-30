How did Khaleda Zia reshape India–Bangladesh ties, adopt paradoxical policies to strategic reset?

Begum Khaleda Zia reshaped India–Bangladesh relations with competitive nationalism and security pragmatism. From the 1992 Tin Bigha deal to Teesta leverage and later anti-terror vows, her paradox defined Dhaka–Delhi ties.

When competitive nationalism changed the political dynamics, Begum Khaleda Zia reshaped the India-Bangladesh relationship based on security pragmatism and need-based periodic cooperation. It was she who brought a paradigm shift in the bilateral relationship and negotiated with New Delhi on national interests rather than political alignment and baggage of the past. The irony of her policies can be understood by the paradox that the person who once called the ULFA and NDBF separatists "freedom fighters" vowed to act against them. She decoupled from the past when India helped Bangladesh fight the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan and recalibrated her foreign policy, keeping Islamabad and China in the hindsight.

After the India-aligned policies of Sheikh Hasina, Khaleda Zia reshaped the foreign policy with emphasis on sovereignty and independence from the influence of New Delhi. She forced India to treat the bilateral ties transactionally rather than ideologically. The first female prime minister of the Asian country demanded equality and rejected the allegedly big brother approach of the mighty neighbour, on which it was dependent in many ways. In an attempt to adopt assertive nationalism and maintain a respectable distance from India, Khaleda Zia went to the extent of recalibrating the foreign policy, making it China-friendly and more receptive to Pakistan.

Both as the leader of the opposition from 1996 to 2014 and as the prime minister of the country from 1991 to 1996 and 2001 to 2006, she opposed the overland transit facilities and the connectivity links to India. Arguing that it violated the sovereignty and infringed the security of the country, she refused these facilities to India's northeast across the Bangladesh territories. She called the toll-free use of roads by Indian trucks "slavery." As the LoP, Khaleda slammed the Sheikh Hasina government for exempting India from paying transit duties. She announced, "We will resist the move to turn Bangladesh into a state of India." The two countries signed a new trade agreement and a border management deal, though much later.

Media reports suggest she wanted to bargain on it and force India to sign the Teesta water agreement. She protested against the management of upstream waters and wanted a bigger share. She also criticized the Farakka barrage on the Ganges River, as a feeder canal was made to divert the water and drain it into the same river upstream. It made the Calcutta Port more navigable, increased water availability for Kolkata, and reduced silt deposits in the Ganges. Khaleda argued that it deprived Bangladesh of the Ganges water. It was Khaleda Zia who worked on a new treaty and the landmark 30-year Ganga Water Treaty was signed by Hasina.

The anti-India approach of the three-time premier was not without pragmatic reasons. When Khaleda Zia was the prime minister, Dhaka signed the Tin Bigha Corridor deal with Delhi in 1992. It gave Bangladesh perpetual access to Dahagram-Angarpota – an enclave located 200 metres inside Indian territory. Similarly, she approached China for the benefit of the country and tried to strike a balance between Beijing and Delhi. On Khaleda Zia's maiden visit to Beijing, China offered a grant of $7.26 million for the construction of a bridge on the Dhaleshwari River, another $7.26 million for the construction of a conference hall at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, and an additional soft loan of $6.04 million, besides converting an earlier $3.02 million loan to a grant. Beijing also signed a defence deal with Dhaka and offered arms and ammunition.

In an attempt to put pressure on New Delhi to appease the anti-India elements in her country, Khaleda Zia openly supported the insurgents of Assam. She went to the extreme of calling the members of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and the National Democratic Bodoland Front (NDBF) the "freedom fighters" and compared them to the "muktir joddha," or the "freedom fighters," of her own country. However, years later, she changed her stance. After meeting the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012, she vowed that the future BNP government would act against the terrorist groups operating from Bangladeshi soil to attack targets in India.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dhaka in 2015, he met Khaleda Zia, who was the LoP at the time. She expressed her intention of engaging with India and Modi dropped hints at expanding ties beyond Hasina. Recently, the Indian prime minister expressed his concerns and offered all help when Zia' health deteriorated. Condoling her death, he recalled his "warm meeting" with Khaleda in Dhaka and said, "As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered."