Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia restored democracy but later banned Taslima Nasreen’s books, crushed dissent and allied with Jamaat-e-Islami. After her, Tarique Rahman rewrites BNP’s electoral strategy.

The leader who fought against military dictatorship and put her country back on the path of democracy crushed dissent and stifled freedom of speech after she became the prime minister of the country. It may appear ironic, but it adds twists and turns to the politics of Bangladesh. Khaleda Zia, a complacent housewife, joined politics after her husband and the then President Zia-ur-Rahman was killed in a coup-de-tat in 1981. She joined hands with Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina to oppose the military rule of Hossain Muhammad Ershad. After a decade-long struggle, her party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), won the general election, and she became the first female prime minister of the South Asian country.

Khaleda Zia joins Bangladesh politics

However, her detractors allege, Khaleda Zia soon changed her course, stifled freedom of speech, and crushed dissent. Taking to social media platform X, writer Taslima Nasreen wrote after Khaleda's death, "She banned my Lajja in 1993. She banned Uttal Hawa in 2002. She banned Ka in 2003. She banned Those Dark Days in 2004." Taslima Nasreen came to the eye of controversy after the publication of 'Lajja,' which described the rise of Islamic communalism in Bangladesh after the Babari Masjid was demolished in India on December 6, 1992. The author was forced to leave her country in August 1994, following death threats from fundamental forces. She is yet to return to Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia has passed away. She was 80 years old. From a housewife she became a party chief, and served as the country’s prime minister for ten years. She lived a successful life—a long life. Sheikh Hasina kept her in jail for two years; apart from that period, I don’t think she… — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) December 30, 2025

Taslima Nasreen's exile

Recalling the life of Khaleda Zia, Taslima Nasreen said, "While she was alive, she did not stand up for freedom of expression by lifting the bans on those books. If her death now ends up protecting freedom of expression, so be it." She also questioned, "Will her death bring an end to my 31-year sentence of exile? Or will unjust rulers continue to carry injustice, ruler after ruler, generation after generation?" Recalling how Khaleda Zia aligned with Islamist forces, Taslima Nasreen wrote, "In 1994, she sided with jihadists by filing a case for 'hurting religious sentiments' against a secular, humanist, feminist, free-thinking writer. She issued an arrest warrant against the writer. And then she unjustly expelled that writer—me—from my own country. During her rule, she did not allow me to return home."

(Khaleda Zia with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.)

Jamaat-e-Islami alliance

Khaleda Zia made compromises with communal and fundamentalist forces, those opposed to the country's freedom. Jamaat-e-Islami, accused of opposing the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, joined electoral politics in 1978 and won 10 seats in the elections held in 1986. However, it remained on the sidelines of politics, and it was hated by the masses for its role in the war of independence. Khaleda Zia's BNP was the first party to align with the Islamic outfit in 1991 and take her to the three-party alliance. The Jamaat-e-Islami won 18 seats in the polls and joined the Khaleda Zia-led government. After a gap of a decade in 2001, Khaleda Zia continued her alliance with the Islamic outfit. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami polled 4.87 per cent of votes and won 17 seats. It joined the Khaleda Zia government once again.

After Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country and her party, Awami League, was banned, Zia's on and acting BNP president Tarique Rahman, changed the politics followed by his mother. In an attempt to lure the voters loyal to the Awami League, he distanced himself from the Islamic party and decided not to take it into his alliance. The Jamaat has joined the National Citizen Party-led eight-party coalition.