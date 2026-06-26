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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Are Siya Goyal, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Muskaan Rastogi signs of new relationship crisis?

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has triggered a new debate. Siya Goyal, Sonam Raghuvanshi and other shocking relationship crime cases have sparked debate also over love, betrayal, psychology and changing social dynamics in India. Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Are Siya Goyal, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Muskaan Rastogi signs of new relationship crisis?
Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal.
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The alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal has created a buzz across India. After Siya Goyal of Indore allegedly killed her fiancé with the help of her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, at Lohagad Fort near Pune, Maharashtra, she sent shock waves of disbelief across the country. However, it is not the first incident of its kind. Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, on May 23, 2025, on the hills of Meghalaya. They were married on May 11.  Muskaan Rastogi allegedly drugged and killed her  Merchant Navy officer husband, Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover, Sahil Shukla, in March 2025. Software engineer Atul Subhash committed suicide in Bengaluru in December 2024. He left a 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video, describing in detail how his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family financially extorted him, put him in severe emotional distress, and pushed him to the brink of suicide. 

Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi case

Are these the isolated incidents of crime? Do they reflect a trend of women asserting themselves negatively and criminally? Are they becoming like men? Do these incidents reflect the emergence of women who have been exploited and suppressed for centuries? Though it appears one of the day-to-day incidents of crime with its own combination of factors like relationship conflict, 
betrayal, emotional instability, family pressure, attempts to escape an unwanted situation, personality traits, and decision-making under stress, a particular trend is also visible if we consider the above-mentioned incidents together. It also shows a pattern of violence emerging from intimate relationships. It was also a case where people who are expected to trust each other become perpetrators or victims.

If we consider these cases, we can also conclude that they reflect a change in women’s psychology and behaviour after centuries of exploitation and suppression. It may be a revolt against male chauvinism and patriarchy, though in a negative way. Analysts believe that women have faced centuries of restricted mobility, social pressure around marriage, limited economic independence, and domestic abuse. Though it is wrong to say that violence by some women today is a “reaction” of women as a collective group against historical oppression, a change in the psychology of the oppressed masses can not be ruled out.

 

Psychology of relationship crimes

Explaining the compartmentalised psychology of Siya Goyal, Senior Psychologist Dr Pankaj says, "The preparations for the wedding are taking place in full swing, the girl shows no displeasure, she is attending a party, going out with the fiancé, she does not reveal her affairs, does not say a word about her boyfriend." He adds, "However, the girl is leading a dual life; she is living in two compartments. The reality is that she wants to get rid of her fiancé and go with her boyfriend. Dr Pankaj says, "Siya is not an impulsive girl; it is not a crime committed in anger, it is a well-planned, calculated, and cold-blooded murder." He adds, "The women get rid of their husbands or fiancé for their boyfriends, such cases are going up, these are different signs and can not be ignored. "

Women and crime debate

Analysts feel that the women who commit violent crimes are not necessarily expressing centuries of female suffering. Similarly, a man committing violence is not simply a product of male dominance. It is also true that traditional marriages often bring with them family control and social obligation. On the other hand, modern relationships increasingly involve emotional expectations, personal choice, and individual freedom. Dr Pankaj warns, "Love is a sacred feeling; it can not be forced upon anyone. You can get the body, but not the heart of anyone, by force,  if your partner indicates that he or she is not interested in you, does not respect you, don't ignore it." He adds, "Check compatibility before marriage." 

Is there a trend that women are taking revenge for centuries of exploitation? There is no strong evidence to suggest it. Some women have become violent, but we can not conclude that they are avenging the historical wrongs done to them. 

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